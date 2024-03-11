Gangwal had said that his share in IndiGo would be cut over five years. | Image:PTI/File

IndiGo financial issues: Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, has sold a 5.8 per cent stake worth $820.3 million in the airline company Interglobe Aviation via bulk deals. Gangwal, who held a 11.72 per cent stake in Interglobe, as of December-end, sold 22.5 million shares at a price between 3,015.10 and 3,016.36 rupees per share, per stock exchange data.

As per the data, Morgan Stanley bought 2.1 million shares. The details of the other buyers were not revealed by the data. In terms of what Gangwal holds in the company after the latest stake sale, remains yet to be ascertained. Gangwal and his wife Rekha have been bringing down their shareholding in the company over the last two years. Infact, Gangwal's wife had completely exit from the company last August. Their Chinkerpoo Family Trust, however, still holds a 13.49 per cent stake in Interglobe, as of December 31, and is the firm's second-largest shareholder.

In February 2022, Gangwal resigned from the airline's board and said he would cut his stake in IndiGo during the next five years. The company's shares settled 3.6 per cent higher at 3,218.55 rupees on Monday. The stock has risen 8.5 per cent so far this year.

(With Reuters inputs)

