India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem: India's defence sector has achieved a ten-fold increase in exports, breaking all previous production records by encouraging self-reliance. The country's defence production companies are becoming export-oriented and witnessing healthy growth in this segment.

Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the apex body of Indian defence industry, told Republic Business from INDUS-X Summit , that India is moving towards “Atmanirbharta” in defence production and India's defence companies are export-oriented. Are India's defence production companies, quite literally making a transition from boasting the boardroom look, to now donning the olive green? Republic Business takes a deep dive.

Defence push from India

INDUS-X Summit concludes in New Delhi on Thursday, highlighting collaborative efforts between India and the US in defence innovation. Synergetic tech transfers were held to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange. Responding to Republic Business, SIDM President Rajinder Singh Bhatia said, "Meetings at the summit are underway in full swing to achieve the objective."

At the event, from the makers of military combat armoured vehicles to representatives of companies, that have secured orders from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and even startups exploring defence production systems took center stage.

As per an official communique, right since its launch in June 2023 during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the INDUS-X has been at the forefront of expanding bilateral ties in defence innovation.

“The two-day catalyst summit features a dynamic line-up of activities designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange. From panel discussions and workshops to senior leaders forums and joint challenge winner felicitations, the agenda is packed with insightful sessions aimed at charting the future trajectory of US-India defence relations,” said the official release.

India-US defence collaboration

Defence innovation stakeholders from across governments, academic and research organisations, investors, defence start-ups, technology incubators, industry associations, and other start-up enablers had gathered at the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem, to develop ambitious initiatives to drive INDUS-X forward.

The Joint INDUS X challenge winners under the IMPACT were felicitated during the event, said the communique .

The summit aims at advancing defence innovation and collaboration between India and the United States, setting the stage for future technological advancements and strategic partnerships, and transfers in science and technology networks, and building the connective issue between domestic entrepreneurs, markets, skilling institutions, government labs, and investment capital, which is critical to building successful innovation ecosystems.

Notably, just a day before India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem, the Karnataka government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Group of Companies for investments worth Rs 2,300 crore, which includes setting up of an Air India Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) and Aviation Hub.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is planning to set up three projects with a total investment of Rs 1,030 crore, as per the MoU. The passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion facility is estimated to come up with an investment cost of Rs 420 crore. The gun manufacturing facility will see Rs 310 crore investment, while Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the A&D Research and Development in Karnataka.

