Advertisement

Economy in right direction: India has seen startups grow from a few thousand to over one lakh, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Interim Budget due to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the President spoke on economic advancements across sectors, from India’s advent in circular economy to artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Advertisement

The number of startup registrations has gone up from 94,000 companies registered in a year to 1.6 lakh last year, the President said, while the number of GST payments have also gone up from 98 lakh in December 2017 to 1.40 crore this year, she added.

Make in India, sustainably

President Murmu also mentioned how the sales of electric vehicles stood at 2,000 in 2014-15, which went up to 15 lakh EVs in the December quarter of 2023. The globally-emergent sector has seen subsidisation under the FAME-II scheme, as well as a push on Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

She added that 14 sectors have received incentives under the PLI, with production standing at 9 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Highlighting the strength of Make in India and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), the President also highlighted that India is the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones.

“In the past decade, mobile phone manufacturing saw a 5 times growth,” the President said.

Advertisement

Space Foray

The space sector has been opened for startups participation, she added, while the defence sector is also seeing private participation.

Advertisement

President Murmu highlighted that the government is working on a conductive environment for startups, as part of Ease of Doing Business.

Over 40,000 compliances have been removed or made easier as part of the process, she said, adding that 63 provisions in acts like the Limited Liability Partnership Act have been removed from the list of criminal offences.

Advertisement

Money made easier

Among the other advancements, faceless assessment in the taxation process and advancement in the MSME sector was highlighted by the President.

Advertisement

“The definition of MSME’s has been expanded wherein investment and turnover have been amalgamated, and over 3.5 crore MSMEs have been registered on the Udyam registration portal,” she said.

The credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs has seen 5 lakh crore guarantees being accepted, the President added, which is 6 times more than the 2014-15 period.

Advertisement

Speaking on Digital India, President Murmu said the world has recognised it as a significant accomplishment of the country, adding that a system at par with India’s digital prowess is not present in even developed nations.

She said it could not be imagined that rural India will see digital transactions, adding that 46 per cent of the world’s real-time digital transactions happen in India.

Advertisement

UPI saw record 1,200 transactions worth Rs 18 lakh crore, the President pointed, with other nations also offering the facility.

The Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile facility has also helped the government crack down on corruption, she noted, which has saved Rs 2.75 lakh crore of taxpayer money.

Advertisement

Emerging Technologies

On AI, the President said that work has started for the new digital order comprising of advancements in AI and quantum computing, adding that thousands of youth have benefitted from their participation in the fourth industrial revolution.

Advertisement