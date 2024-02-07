Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:47 IST

1 lakh startups, PLI push to AI : President highlights Indian growth trajectory

The President gave a round-up of achievements across sectors ahead of the Interim Budget tomorrow.

Business Desk
President Droupadi Murmu
राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू | Image:Sansad TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Economy in right direction: India has seen startups grow from a few thousand to over one lakh, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Interim Budget due to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the President spoke on economic advancements across sectors, from India’s advent in circular economy to artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Advertisement

The number of startup registrations has gone up from 94,000 companies registered in a year to 1.6 lakh last year, the President said, while the number of GST payments have also gone up from 98 lakh in December 2017 to 1.40 crore this year, she added.

Make in India, sustainably

President Murmu also mentioned how the sales of electric vehicles stood at 2,000 in 2014-15, which went up to 15 lakh EVs in the December quarter of 2023. The globally-emergent sector has seen subsidisation under the FAME-II scheme, as well as a push on Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

She added that 14 sectors have received incentives under the PLI, with production standing at 9 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Highlighting the strength of Make in India and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), the President also highlighted that India is the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones.

“In the past decade, mobile phone manufacturing saw a 5 times growth,” the President said.

Advertisement

Space Foray

The space sector has been opened for startups participation, she added, while the defence sector is also seeing private participation.

Advertisement

President Murmu highlighted that the government is working on a conductive environment for startups, as part of Ease of Doing Business.

Over 40,000 compliances have been removed or made easier as part of the process, she said, adding that 63 provisions in acts like the Limited Liability Partnership Act have been removed from the list of criminal offences.   

Advertisement

Money made easier

Among the other advancements, faceless assessment in the taxation process and advancement in the MSME sector was highlighted by the President.

Advertisement

“The definition of MSME’s has been expanded wherein investment and turnover have been amalgamated, and over 3.5 crore MSMEs have been registered on the Udyam registration portal,” she said.

The credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs has seen 5 lakh crore guarantees being accepted, the President added, which is 6 times more than the 2014-15 period.

Advertisement

Speaking on Digital India, President Murmu said the world has recognised it as a significant accomplishment of the country, adding that a system at par with India’s digital prowess is not present in even developed nations.  

She said it could not be imagined that rural India will see digital transactions, adding that 46 per cent of the world’s real-time digital transactions happen in India.

Advertisement

UPI saw record 1,200 transactions worth Rs 18 lakh crore, the President pointed, with other nations also offering the facility.

The Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile facility has also helped the government crack down on corruption, she noted, which has saved Rs 2.75 lakh crore of taxpayer money.

Advertisement

Emerging Technologies

On AI, the President said that work has started for the new digital order comprising of advancements in AI and quantum computing, adding that thousands of youth have benefitted from their participation in the fourth industrial revolution.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 38 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement