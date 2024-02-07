Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

$10 Billion Sony-Zee merger abandoned after Zee failed to address financial concerns: Report

The proposed merger between Zee and Sony aimed to create a media powerhouse in India, boasting over 90 channels covering sports, entertainment, and news.

Business Desk
Zee
Zee's shares dropped as much as 30 per cent to hit fresh 52-week ow of Rs 162.25. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sony-Zee merger abandoned: Days after Japan-based Sony Group officially called off its $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment in India, a termination notice seen by Reuters suggests that Zee has failed to meet specific financial terms outlined in the deal and provide a viable plan to address the issues.

Zee Entertainment, in response, has denied the allegations in a letter addressed to Sony, also reviewed by Reuters, accusing the Japanese company of acting in "bad faith" by terminating the merger.

Advertisement

The proposed merger between Zee and Sony aimed to create a media powerhouse in India, boasting over 90 channels covering sports, entertainment, and news. However, on January 22, Sony issued a statement announcing the termination, citing unmet "closing conditions" after two years of negotiations. While the contents of the termination notice were not made public by either party, Reuters' review of Sony's notice highlighted Zee's failure to meet financial thresholds, including cash availability, and criticized the Indian network for a "lack of commercial prudence."

In the 62-page notice, Sony asserted that certain breaches of the merger agreement were irreparable, and further attempts at discussion would be futile, given Zee's denial and failure to propose protective measures for Sony's interests.

Advertisement

Zee responded privately to Sony on January 23, refuting all allegations and deeming Sony's demand for a $90 million termination fee as "legally untenable." Zee accused Sony of acting in "bad faith" and requested the withdrawal of the termination notice.

Following the collapse of the deal, Zee's shares experienced a 30 per cent decline. The company has faced business challenges in recent years, with advertising revenues dropping to $488 million for the 2022-23 financial year, down from approximately $600 million five years earlier. Cash reserves also decreased from $116 million to $86 million during the same period.

Advertisement

Sony, in its termination notice, highlighted Zee's cash position of Rs 476 crore as of September 30, emphasising that it fell significantly below the merger agreement requirements.

Reuters had previously reported concerns from Sony regarding Zee CEO Punit Goenka, who was set to lead the merged entity, facing a regulatory investigation for suspected diversion of company funds—an allegation Goenka has vehemently denied. Sony's termination notice referenced the "ongoing investigation" as a factor in the decision.

Advertisement

The notice also stated that Zee was "unable to realistically assess the timeline required to resolve all the outstanding issues," contributing to Sony's decision to abandon the merger.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos17 minutes ago

  2. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle23 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health24 minutes ago

  5. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement