The golden rush: The beauty commerce industry is seeing an uptick in consumer demand on the back of Vitamin C products, with 3.7 lakh packs of Vitamin C Serum sold during 2023 as per a GoKwik network data report.





Legacy brands like Garnier and The Body Shop have introduced dedicated ranges specialising in the product.

The newest kid on the IPO block, Shark Tank-fame Ghazal Alagh’s Mamaearth has 104-odd products in a dedicated Vitamin C range listed on their website.

The Gurugram-based company found in 2016 has a valuation of $1.25 billion (Rs 10,423 crore), at the upper price band of its trading at Rs 324 in the public offering done last year.

Only in the dedicated D2C and internet-first space, there are close to 350 beauty companies.

Wow Skin Science, another D2C skin and haircare brand, also pioneered the ingredient with close to 20 dedicated products in the higher price range of Rs 350-700.

Another new-age listed beauty company, Nykaa, which issued a Rs 5,000-crore IPO in 2021, has 3739 results for Vitamin C products alone.

The GoKwik’s network data report found that beauty and personal care emerged as the largest-selling category in India at 30 per cent, followed closely by fashion at 28 per cent.

Despite a small setback in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the global cosmetics market has experienced almost incessant growth since 2004 and was forecast to generate revenues amounting to $129 billion by 2028, according to Statista.

Fact or fiction?

Dr. Yash Desai, a cosmetologist in Mumbai said Vitamin C produces collagen, which is responsible for connecting one tissue to the other in the human body.

“Vitamin C is responsible for regenerating and repairing of dead tissues, which results in younger-looking skin eventually,” he said.

On the products available in the market, he said they are effective but results differ from company to company.

“With serums, you have to wash your face for better absorption after pores open up, resulting in a slight glow on the melanin (skin) level. Serums help in reconnecting acne scars. This has a 35-50 per cent effect on skin,” he pointed.

The closest natural alternative to Vitamin C supplements is gooseberry or amla extract, he noted, because it has the highest amount of citric acid which the body can absorb and utilise for better skin and hair.

The Products Today

The vitamin C market is expected to reach $2,131.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.10 per cent during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030, according to Data Bridge Market Research.

Kaushik Mukherjee, Director of Quench Botanics, who is also the co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics said informed customers have given way to natural products, with Vitamin C becoming a highly popular ingredient.

"As consumers become more informed, they prefer products with natural extracts. Vitamin C is a highly popular ingredient in skincare products.”

The company, launched in 2021 recently announced Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement as an investor and co-owner.



Quench Botanics has a Mama Cica and Mon Cherry Skincare range of products with Vitamin C-rich ingredients for brightening such as grapefruit, amla, orange peel oil, L-ascorbic acid, mandarins, lemon oil, and many more.

The Body Shop India has launched a Vitamin C range, including serums, peels and overnight creams.

The latest range comprises four products; Vitamin-C Microdermabrasion, Vitamin C Overnight Glow Revealing, Vitamin C Glow-Revealing Liquid Peel and Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum that come packed with effective ingredients such as Vitamin C, bakuchiol, and Amazonian camu camu berry extracts.

Rajat Mathur, DGM of Learning Academy at The Body Shop India said Vitamin C has gained iconic status in this realm, transcending skin types and offering a multitude of benefits for overall skin health.

“Unlike other vitamins, humans cannot internally produce Vitamin-C, necessitating its acquisition from dietary or topical sources to unlock its remarkable effects. At the heart of the collection are four meticulously formulated products designed to address diverse skincare needs,” he said.

The launch of the Vitamin C range aligns with The Body Shop's strategic approach to offer a comprehensive selection that meets the diverse demands of consumers, Mathur added.