Challenges to GenAI adoption include data privacy, security, skills shortages, and resource limitations, while regulated industries like finance and healthcare are quickly adopting GenAI. | Image: Pexels

GenAI speak: A majority of customer experience (CX) teams are under pressure to leverage generative technologies in the category, with 81 per cent leaders noting the trend in a Zendesk report.

In India, 85 percent of CX leaders are increasing their investment in Gen AI for CX within the next year, as per the Zendesk 2024 CX Trends report.

Zendesk surveyed 2,818 consumers and 4,441 customer service and experience leaders, agents, and technology buyers from 20 countries, which included 229 CX leaders, 164 Indian consumers and small and big business organisations during July and August 2023.

The findings further suggest 83 percent Indian CX leaders have already begun experimenting with or implementing the technology into their customer journey, recording the highest numbers in the Asia Pacific region.

Notably, 84 per cent of the Indian CX leaders surveyed believe chatbots can build a stronger emotional connection with their customers, due to the AI chatbots evolving into skilled digital agents.

Last year, e-commerce platform Dukaan fired 90 per cent of its customer experience team to replace them with an in-house chatbot, triggering major backlash after his X post to announce the development.

80 percent of consumers surveyed by Zendesk in their 2024 CX Trends Report believe chatbots should have the same level of expertise and quality as highly skilled human agents.

"We’re on the verge of the most significant inflection point we’ve ever seen in CX with the latest advances in AI,” said Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer, Zendesk.

Businesses will need to rethink the structure of everything, from their tech stacks to their teams to how they deliver support, he added, emphasising that companies will likely shift to a “much more intelligent” CX strategy while using AI to manage volume, lower costs, increase quality and ultimately improve customer satisfaction.

But this change does not mitigate fears of data privacy for consumers, as 73 percent of customers feel most businesses aren’t doing enough to protect their data.

As many as 63 percent of customers expressed the constant fear of being scammed.