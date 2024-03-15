Advertisement

Hiring trends: The white-collar job market in India will witness optimistic hiring sentiments during the first half of 2024, with 92 per cent of recruiters expecting new or replacement hiring in the first six months of the year, as per a recent survey.

Naukri's Hiring Outlook Survey, a bi-annual survey of 1,200 recruiters and recruitment consultants pan India across sectors suggests a majority of recruiters still anticipate that IT roles will dominate hiring activities.

Advertisement

"Reflecting on our recent Hiring Outlook findings, it's encouraging to see that 92 per cent of recruiters remain optimistic about new and replacement hiring in the first half of 2024. Coupled with anticipation around hiring trends returning to normalcy, the overall hiring outlook, while calibrated, seems to be stable and balanced," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.



This is despite challenges in the IT sector, that most recruiters still expect jobs in Information Technology to dominate hiring. This trend is on the back of significant IT recruitment happening in non-IT sectors, the survey said.

Other sectors where hiring is going up include roles in business development and supply chain. Conversely, marketing roles were among the top three in the last six months.

Advertisement

For 75 per cent of recruiters, attrition rates will remain below 15 per cent from January to June 2024, which marks a slight improvement from the earlier two quarters.

Only a small fraction or 5 per cent of recruiters said they expect higher attrition rates of 40 per cent or more during the first 6 month of this year.

Advertisement

Lower attrition indicates that people are holding on to their jobs as they face global headwinds, the survey suggested.

WIth the IT/ITES sector facing a global downturn and layoffs and hiring freeze becoming the norm, several employees want to be stable in their job and stay in the companies they are working for, it added.

Advertisement

Around 67 per cent of recruiters surveyed forecasted 5-15 per cent increments across levels during the upcoming appraisal cycle, mirroring trends similar to the mid-year cycle.

Over 24 per cent recruiters expected to offer higher than usual increments, it added.

Advertisement

Despite a conservative global sentiment, industries such as infrastructure and manufacturing continue to project robust growth in the current economic environment of the country, contributing to higher increments, said the survey.



(With PTI Inputs)