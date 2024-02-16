Advertisement

Tata Group semiconductor project: Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that Tata Group's ambitious proposal for a semiconductor packaging plant in Assam is nearing the final stages of evaluation, hinting at forthcoming approval. The proposed project, with an estimated investment of Rs 25,000 crore, could mark a transformative step for the Indian semiconductor industry, positioning Tata Group as the pioneering domestic firm venturing into chip manufacturing.

Chandrasekhar announced during the Digital India Future Skills Summit at Guwahati University, highlighting Assam's imminent entry into the semiconductor arena. The proposal, initially put forth by Tata Electronics, gained traction after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma disclosed Tata's application for establishing an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in the state, accompanied by a substantial investment of approximately Rs 40,000 crores.

“One good news for us that will change the environment of Assam a lot, Tata Electronics Limited has applied to the government of India to set up an Electronic Centre at Jagiroad. They have submitted a proposal to the government of India with an outlay of Rs 40,000 crore. There will be assembly and packaging of semiconductor, and for that after taking to the Assam government, they are satisfied with our talks and they have applied to the government of India,” Sarma wrote on X in December 2023.

The journey towards this pivotal moment traces back to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's affirmation during an event last April, where he outlined Tata's strategic roadmap encompassing semiconductor manufacturing, assembly, packaging, testing, and design integration. This comprehensive vision aligns with India's aspirations for indigenous semiconductor production, underlining Tata Group's commitment to bolstering the nation's technological capabilities on a global scale.

The impending approval of Tata's semiconductor project in Assam underscores the government's proactive stance in incentivising semiconductor initiatives, evidenced by the Rs 76,000-crore incentive scheme aimed at catalysing the sector's growth. Upon approval, Tata Electronics would emerge as a crucial player, facilitating semiconductor packaging for third-party clients in collaboration with semiconductor technology partners.

The significance of this approval extends beyond Tata Group, as it sets a precedent for other semiconductor projects awaiting evaluation. With Micron's assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) project already in motion, Tata's venture heralds a new era of domestic semiconductor manufacturing, pivotal for India's technological self-reliance.

Moreover, the government's commitment to semiconductor incentives, allocating a substantial budget of Rs 6,900 crores for FY25, reflects its determination to foster a conducive environment for semiconductor innovation and production. This financial support, distributed across various facets including ATMP/OSAT projects, fabrication units, modernization of semi-conductor laboratories, and design-linked incentives, underscores the holistic approach towards nurturing India's semiconductor ecosystem.