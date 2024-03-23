Advertisement

ABB India has said that its Peenya campus in Bengaluru has been certified as water positive by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council. With this achievement, three out of ABB India's six manufacturing locations are now recognised as ‘water positive’.

The Peenya campus boasts a water positivity index of 1.05, indicating its contribution towards replenishing a greater quantity of water for the environment than it consumes for its manufacturing operations. Previously, ABB India's Nelamangala campus and Nashik Plant had also received the prestigious ‘water positive’ certification from the GRIHA Council in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

ABB India has adopted a systematic approach towards achieving water positivity at its manufacturing locations. This approach includes initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and recharge, reduction in freshwater consumption, water recycling, and real-time monitoring of water usage and conservation measures.

At the Peenya unit, innovative technologies such as cross-wave technology-based recharge tanks and conventional recharge wells are utilised to capture runoff and replenish groundwater levels. Moreover, the implementation of water-efficient fixtures and fittings has significantly reduced freshwater consumption for domestic purposes. Additionally, wastewater generated on-site is treated through an in-house sewage treatment plant (STP) and recycled for gardening and irrigation purposes.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director of ABB India, stressed that the company's dedication to sustainability, stating, “At ABB, ‘sustainability in practice’ is at the core of everything we do. Achieving water positivity for 50 per cent of our manufacturing locations is a significant milestone in our journey towards resource preservation, and we remain committed to extending this achievement to all our manufacturing facilities in the coming years.”

The water management initiatives undertaken by ABB India were meticulously evaluated by esteemed external organisations such as the GRIHA Council, TERI, and the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Assessment parameters included water monitoring systems, rainwater harvesting and usage, water reduction initiatives, and wastewater treatment and recycling systems.

ABB India's Peenya campus has demonstrated 22 per cent reduction in freshwater demand compared to the previous year, contributing to the company's long-term sustainability goals and reducing its overall water footprint.

In addition to its water management initiatives, ABB India's owned manufacturing locations across the country have been certified under the Green Factory Building rating system by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Moreover, the company has made significant strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, achieving an 87.8 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions compared to its 2019 baseline.

