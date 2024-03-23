×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

ABB India’s Peenya campus achieves water positivity certification

ABB India's Peenya campus has demonstrated 22 per cent reduction in freshwater demand compared to the previous year

Reported by: Business Desk
ABB India share price surge
ABB India | Image:ABB India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

ABB India has said that its Peenya campus in Bengaluru has been certified as water positive by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council. With this achievement, three out of ABB India's six manufacturing locations are now recognised as ‘water positive’.

The Peenya campus boasts a water positivity index of 1.05, indicating its contribution towards replenishing a greater quantity of water for the environment than it consumes for its manufacturing operations. Previously, ABB India's Nelamangala campus and Nashik Plant had also received the prestigious ‘water positive’ certification from the GRIHA Council in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Advertisement

ABB India has adopted a systematic approach towards achieving water positivity at its manufacturing locations. This approach includes initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and recharge, reduction in freshwater consumption, water recycling, and real-time monitoring of water usage and conservation measures.

At the Peenya unit, innovative technologies such as cross-wave technology-based recharge tanks and conventional recharge wells are utilised to capture runoff and replenish groundwater levels. Moreover, the implementation of water-efficient fixtures and fittings has significantly reduced freshwater consumption for domestic purposes. Additionally, wastewater generated on-site is treated through an in-house sewage treatment plant (STP) and recycled for gardening and irrigation purposes.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director of ABB India, stressed that the company's dedication to sustainability, stating, “At ABB, ‘sustainability in practice’ is at the core of everything we do. Achieving water positivity for 50 per cent of our manufacturing locations is a significant milestone in our journey towards resource preservation, and we remain committed to extending this achievement to all our manufacturing facilities in the coming years.”

The water management initiatives undertaken by ABB India were meticulously evaluated by esteemed external organisations such as the GRIHA Council, TERI, and the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Assessment parameters included water monitoring systems, rainwater harvesting and usage, water reduction initiatives, and wastewater treatment and recycling systems.

Advertisement

ABB India's Peenya campus has demonstrated 22 per cent reduction in freshwater demand compared to the previous year, contributing to the company's long-term sustainability goals and reducing its overall water footprint.

In addition to its water management initiatives, ABB India's owned manufacturing locations across the country have been certified under the Green Factory Building rating system by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Moreover, the company has made significant strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, achieving an 87.8 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions compared to its 2019 baseline.
 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

a few seconds ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

5 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

7 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

9 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

10 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

11 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

15 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

17 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

18 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

21 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

22 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

24 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

24 minutes ago
Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

26 minutes ago
Onion

Export ban

26 minutes ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update

27 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant back

28 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Pakistan

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo