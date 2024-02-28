Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest more in US; increased China allocation

Mubadala was scaling to participate in the long-term growth of large, dynamic markets in Asia

Business Desk
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest more in US; increased China allocation
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest more in US; increased China allocation | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Investment opportunities: Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co plans to invest more in the United States and has increased its long-term allocations for Asia, including China, its Managing Director, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said on Wednesday.

"We plan to invest more in the US market and deepen strategic and forward-looking investment products in the UK, Europe, France," he told an investor conference in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

He also mentioned that Mubadala was scaling to participate in the long-term growth of large, dynamic markets in Asia, which Mubarak said was in line with a focus on megatrends and global demographics.

"We've increased our long-term allocations for Asia, including Japan, China, Korea and, of course, India," he added.

Advertisement

This move is indicative of Mubadala's ambition to diversify its investment portfolio across a broad spectrum of geographies and sectors.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

12 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

12 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

12 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

12 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

12 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

16 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

19 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

21 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

21 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

21 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

21 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Housing prices surge 20% in last two years: Report

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities: Rihanna's Team Arrives

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Bahrain GP 2024: Full Schedule and Live Streaming Details

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | 'Why is Shahjahan Not Arrested': Cal HC Raps Mamata Govt

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Hits Out at Tamil Nadu Government in Scathing Attack | LIVE

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo