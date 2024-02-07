Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Ace Group initiates construction of shopping mall near Jewar Airport

The project worth Rs 400 crore got registered with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) last week, he said.

Business Desk
Ace Group initiates construction of shopping mall near Jewar Airport
Ace Group initiates construction of shopping mall near Jewar Airport | Image:Ace Group
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Commercial estate: Real estate developer Ace Group on January 24 informed that it has started to build the first shopping mall along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Ace Group Chairman, Ajay Chaudhary, said: "The project, 'Ace YXP', will include studio apartments and will be spread over 16,000 sq metres."

Advertisement

The project worth Rs 400 crore got registered with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) last week, he said.

The location for the project is in Sector 22D of the Yamuna Expressway Authority, and is scheduled for completion by March 2027, the developer said.

Advertisement

"Ace YXP will offer high-street shopping, delectable dining, premium multiplex, next-gen gaming zone, banquet halls for customers, besides studio apartments. Spanning over 16,000 sq metres, it will be the first of its kind experience for users in the Yamuna Expressway region," Chaudhary told PTI.

The real estate developing group is also upbeat about the growth in the region with an influx of infrastructure development, investments, particularly the greenfield Noida International Airport, slated to commence commercial operations by the end of this year."

Advertisement

Situated strategically along the Yamuna Expressway, Ace YXP will be 20 minutes from the airport in Jewar and 40 minutes from the Delhi-Noida Flyway.

"The connectivity will be further enhanced by the world's largest driverless Pod taxi circuit, proposed Metro lines, and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Freeway, making travel a breeze," he said.

Advertisement

The developer also believes that the project's proximity to destinations like the Buddh International Circuit, proposed Olympic City and Film City, will increase footfall in the region in the upcoming months.

"India's next tech hub is practically on the doorstep, and major educational institutions lie within easy reach," Chaudhary said.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
[7:23 pm, 24/01/2024] Nitin: Ace Group initiates construction of shopping mall near Jewar Airport

Commercial estate: Real estate developer Ace Group on January 24 informed that it has started to build the first shopping mall along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Advertisement

Ace Group Chairman, Ajay Chaudhary, said: "The project, 'Ace YXP', will include studio apartments and will be spread over 16,000 sq metres."

The project worth Rs 400 crore got registered with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) last week, he said.

Advertisement

The location for the project is in Sector 22D of the Yamuna Expressway Authority, and is scheduled for completion by March 2027, the developer said.

"Ace YXP will offer high-street shopping, delectable dining, premium multiplex, next-gen gaming zone, banquet halls for customers, besides studio apartments. Spanning over 16,000 sq metres, it will be the first of its kind experience for users in the Yamuna Expressway region," Chaudhary told PTI.

Advertisement

The real estate developing group is also upbeat about the growth in the region with an influx of infrastructure development, investments, particularly the greenfield Noida International Airport, slated to commence commercial operations by the end of this year."

Situated strategically along the Yamuna Expressway, Ace YXP will be 20 minutes from the airport in Jewar and 40 minutes from the Delhi-Noida Flyway.

Advertisement

"The connectivity will be further enhanced by the world's largest driverless Pod taxi circuit, proposed Metro lines, and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Freeway, making travel a breeze," he said.

The developer also believes that the project's proximity to destinations like the Buddh International Circuit, proposed Olympic City and Film City, will increase footfall in the region in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

"India's next tech hub is practically on the doorstep, and major educational institutions lie within easy reach," Chaudhary said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement