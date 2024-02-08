English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Adani Defence & Aerospace hands over Indigenous Drishti 10 UAV to Indian Navy

The Drishti 10 Starliner is the only all-weather military platform with NATO's STANAG 4671 certification for airworthiness.

Business Desk
Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle | Image:Adani Defence & Aerospace
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adani Group defence bet: Adani Defence & Aerospace has unveiled and delivered the first indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Navy. 

The advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, boasting a 36-hour endurance and a 450 kg payload capacity, was showcased at a flag-off ceremony led by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Adani Group

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The handover of Drishti 10 Starliner UAV is a watershed moment in our journey towards self-sufficiency and indigenisation of advanced technologies. Our on-time delivery to the Navy is a testament to our robust quality management processes and excellent support from our partners, who worked diligently over the last 10 months from contract to delivery.”

Advertisement

The Drishti 10 Starliner, the only all-weather military platform with NATO's STANAG 4671 certification for airworthiness, is approved to operate in both segregated and unsegregated airspace. 

The UAV is slated for induction into naval maritime operations in Porbandar, following the ceremony in Hyderabad

Advertisement

Chief Guest Admiral R Hari Kumar said, “This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India’s quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Drishti 10’s integration will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness in the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance.”

Adani Aerospace Park is the country’s first final assembly line in the private sector for military grade unmanned systems, tactical and loitering drones, seamlessly integrated with carbon aerostructures manufacturing unit, electronics and avionics unit, and electro optical/infra-red (EO-IR) payloads, thus contributing to more than 70 per cent indigenisation.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement