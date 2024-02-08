Advertisement

Adani Group defence bet: Adani Defence & Aerospace has unveiled and delivered the first indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Navy.

The advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, boasting a 36-hour endurance and a 450 kg payload capacity, was showcased at a flag-off ceremony led by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, the company said in a statement.

Image Credits: Adani Group

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The handover of Drishti 10 Starliner UAV is a watershed moment in our journey towards self-sufficiency and indigenisation of advanced technologies. Our on-time delivery to the Navy is a testament to our robust quality management processes and excellent support from our partners, who worked diligently over the last 10 months from contract to delivery.”

The Drishti 10 Starliner, the only all-weather military platform with NATO's STANAG 4671 certification for airworthiness, is approved to operate in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

The UAV is slated for induction into naval maritime operations in Porbandar, following the ceremony in Hyderabad

Chief Guest Admiral R Hari Kumar said, “This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India’s quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Drishti 10’s integration will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness in the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance.”

Adani Aerospace Park is the country’s first final assembly line in the private sector for military grade unmanned systems, tactical and loitering drones, seamlessly integrated with carbon aerostructures manufacturing unit, electronics and avionics unit, and electro optical/infra-red (EO-IR) payloads, thus contributing to more than 70 per cent indigenisation.