Adani’s stake in Ambuja: The Adani family has infused an additional Rs 8,339 crore into Ambuja Cements Ltd, the cement and building materials company under the Adani portfolio. This brings the total infusion to Rs 20,000 crore, marking a major increase in the family's stake from 63.2 per cent to 70.3 per cent.

The move follows previous investments of Rs 5,000 crore on October 18, 2022, and Rs 6,661 crore on March 28, 2024, as part of share issuance.

The additional funds aim to strengthen Ambuja's financial position, enabling it to pursue ambitious growth plans and seize emerging market opportunities. The infusion is expected to support Ambuja's target of reaching a capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028 in the cement vertical. Additionally, it will facilitate strategic initiatives such as debottlenecking capex to enhance operational performance and drive innovation through advanced technology integration.

"We are thrilled to announce the completion of the Adani family's primary infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in Ambuja," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd.

"This infusion of funds provides Ambuja, capital flexibility for fast-tracked growth, capital management initiatives and best-in-class balance sheet strength. It is not only testament to steadfast belief in our vision and business model but also reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term sustainable value creation to our stakeholders and this shall propel us towards setting new benchmarks accelerating our growth and continue to deliver on operational excellence, business synergies and cost leadership."

Barclays Bank PLC, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank served as advisors for the transaction.