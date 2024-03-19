Advertisement

Adani Green Energy said on Tuesday that it is aware of a US investigation concerning potential breaches of anti-corruption laws by a "third party," yet firmly denied any affiliation with the entity in question.

The disclosure follows recent reports by Bloomberg News suggesting that US investigators are scrutinising whether an Adani entity or individuals linked to the company, including founder Gautam Adani, were implicated in providing incentives to Indian officials for favorable treatment regarding an energy project.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Green clarified that it maintains no ties with the said third party and thus refrains from commenting on the scope of the US investigation pertaining to the alleged transactions. Furthermore, the company asserted that it has not received any communication from the US Department of Justice regarding the allegations raised in the report.

Requests for additional information regarding the third party from Adani remained unanswered by Reuters.

The report also implicated Indian renewable energy firm Azure Power Global, which similarly remained unresponsive to Reuters' inquiries.

Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions issued individual statements refuting the claims made in the report, labelling them as "false."

In a note, analysts at JP Morgan reiterated their stance on the Adani Group, asserting that the investigation is unlikely to impact the conglomerate's finances or fundamentals.

Following this news, shares of Adani Green ended 2.6 per cent lower amid a broader downturn in the domestic equity market.

(With Reuters inputs)