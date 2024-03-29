Advertisement

Adani Green Energy: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy on Friday announced the operationalisation of an impressive 775 MW of solar power projects in Khavda, Gujarat. Through its various wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries, the company has successfully brought these projects online, marking a significant milestone in India's renewable energy landscape.

The decision to operationalise the plant and commence power generation was made on March 29, 2024, following the receipt of all relevant clearances, according to an exchange filing by the company. While this move expands Adani Green's renewable energy portfolio, it also accelerates India's clean energy transition.

The solar power projects have been activated by several Adani Green Energy subsidiaries, each with varying capacities. These subsidiaries include Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Limited (500 MW), Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B Limited (100 MW), Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Limited (12.5 MW), Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five Limited (25 MW), Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Limited (25 MW), Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Limited (25 MW), Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited (25 MW), Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six Private Limited (25 MW), Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Limited (12.5 MW), Adani Renewable Energy Forty One Limited (12.5 MW), and Adani Green Energy Twenty Six A Limited (12.5 MW).

India has set a 2070 target to achieve a "net zero" emission level covering all sectors of the economy. The activation of these solar power projects is a significant step forward in India's renewable energy goals.

Adani Green has a total renewable energy portfolio of 21,778 MW, out of which 9,604 MW is operational, according to the information available on the company's website. The company has also managed to avoid 48.33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and Adani Green is water-positive for more than 200 MW capacity plants.

The company has an operational solar capacity of 6,063 MW, and 10,564 MW under construction. Adani Green has an operational wind energy capacity of 1,401 MW, and 1,010 MW under construction. The company also has a hybrid operational renewable energy capacity of 2,140 MW operational, and 600 MW under construction.

