Adani Green capacity: Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy operational portfolio, establishing itself as the country's first to achieve this remarkable feat.

AGEL's operational portfolio comprises 7,393 MW of solar capacity, 1,401 MW of wind capacity, and 2,140 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity, making it the largest operating renewable energy portfolio in India.

“The milestone is a testament to AGEL and its development partners firmly moving towards the goal of 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030,” the company said in a statement.

The 10,934 MW operational portfolio of AGEL is projected to power more than 5.8 million homes and mitigate approximately 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, significantly contributing to India's efforts towards combating climate change.

"We are proud to be India’s first das hazari in the renewables space," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualized it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity."

Adani further highlighted AGEL's ambitious plans, stating, "In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda — a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage."

AGEL's operational portfolio represents the largest greenfield expansion in India's renewable energy sector and accounts for approximately 11 per cent of India's installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity. Additionally, it contributes over 15 per cent of India's utility-scale solar installations, while creating over 3,200 direct green jobs, according to the company's statement.

AGEL's 30,000 MW renewable energy project in Khavda, Gujarat, covering an expansive 538 square kilometers and poised to become the world's largest renewable energy plant. Leveraging the expertise of Adani Group subsidiaries and strategic partners, AGEL has operationalized 2,000 MW cumulative solar capacity within just 12 months of commencing work.