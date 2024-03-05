Advertisement

Adani Green Energy, through its subsidiaries Adani Green Energy Twenty-Four A Limited and Adani Green Energy Twenty-Four B Limited, has successfully operationalised an additional 448.95 MW of solar power projects in Khavda, Gujarat, the company stated in an exchange filing. This development, in conjunction with a previous announcement made on February 14, 2024, brings the total operational solar power capacity at Khavda to an impressive 1,000 MW.

With the commissioning of these plants, Adani Green Energy's overall operational renewable generation capacity has now reached 9,478 MW. This achievement aligns with the company's ambitious goal of reaching a capacity of 45 GW by 2030, according to the company statement.

Advertisement

The decision to operationalise these plants and commence the sale of power generated was made on March 4, 2024, following the receipt of relevant clearances. As of March 5, 2024, the power generated by these newly operationalised solar projects is being supplied to the grid.

This milestone underscores Adani Green Energy's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and contributing to India's sustainable energy goals. The shares of Adani Green surged 1.51 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,970 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.