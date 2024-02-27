English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Adani Green Energy plans $409 mn dollar bond issue

The issuance's size and terms will be contingent on market conditions, with the weighted average life of the bonds estimated at around 12.7 years,

Business Desk
Adani Green Energy
Adani Green Energy | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read

Bond issue: Adani Green Energy announced its intention to raise $409 million through US dollar-denominated bonds with a maturity period of 18 years, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Earlier media reports suggested that the renewable energy major aimed to secure approximately $500 million through dollar bonds in March, marking the Adani group's return to the overseas bond market after a year.

The issuance's size and terms will be contingent on market conditions, with the weighted average life of the bonds estimated at around 12.7 years, as stated by the company.

Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to refinance the $500 million worth of 6.25 per cent senior secured notes due in 2024, which were issued on June 10, 2019, the company disclosed.

Adani Green Energy has appointed a consortium of banks, including Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, and others, as joint bookrunners to conduct fixed-income investor meetings across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, beginning February 28.

Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' with a stable outlook to Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group 1's proposed 18-year fully amortising senior secured notes due in 2042, according to an official release. 

Following a sell-off triggered by a report from US short seller Hindenburg Research in January last year, Adani Group companies withdrew from the foreign currency bond market, repurchasing $315 million of listed overseas debt securities. 

However, the recovery of most foreign bonds to pre-sell-off levels has encouraged Adani Green Energy to explore fresh dollar bond issuances.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 27th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

