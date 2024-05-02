Advertisement

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) announced on Thursday that it has successfully secured $400 million in financing from a consortium comprising five international banks. The funds will be utilised for the development of its under-construction solar projects totalling 750 MW in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

According to a statement by the company, these projects are slated to commence operations from November 2024 onwards.

Advertisement

Among the projects, one is being developed in Rajasthan, boasting a capacity of 500 MW. It has already secured a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The second project, with a capacity of 250 MW, is a standalone merchant power project situated in Khavda, Gujarat, which is part of the world's largest renewable energy cluster.

The consortium of lenders includes Cooperative Rabobank UA, DBS Bank Ltd, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Advertisement

AGEL currently holds the largest operational portfolio in India, totalling 10,934 MW. This portfolio comprises 7,393 MW of solar capacity, 1,401 MW of wind capacity, and 2,140 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. AGEL aims to contribute to the national grid by delivering reliable, affordable, and clean power.

(With PTI inputs)

