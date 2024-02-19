Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Adani Group pursues $2.6 billion funding from sovereign funds for expansion ventures: Report

In 2023, Adani Group companies successfully raised capital through various domestic and international channels, including debt amounting to over Rs 84,000 cr.

Business Desk
Sebi probes Adani group's ties with Gulf Asia Fund
Adani Group funding | Image:Gautam Adani
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Adani Group funding: The Adani Group is engaged in advanced discussions with prominent sovereign funds based in West Asia to secure funding of up to $2.6 billion earmarked for the expansion of its airport infrastructure and green hydrogen projects, according to a report by Business Standard quoting sources.

With an ambitious target to conclude the current financial year ending March with Rs 80,000 crore in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), the conglomerate has embarked on a series of roadshows across London, Dubai, and Singapore. These roadshows aim to engage potential investors and apprise them of the group's strategic growth initiatives.

Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship entity, may consider diluting a portion of its stake in the airport-holding subsidiary and/or the green hydrogen business to accommodate investment from these sovereign funds, the report added. The funds, expressing a keen interest in India's infrastructure sector, are likely to participate in the fundraising endeavor, which is anticipated to debut in the markets by mid-2024.

Adani Group has not given any official statement concerning these developments.

During presentations to prospective investors, the group highlighted recent rating upgrades conferred by leading global rating agencies, including Moody’s and S&P. These agencies have reaffirmed ratings for all Adani Group companies and reinstated a 'stable outlook' for five entities within the conglomerate. Simultaneously, Fitch has maintained stable ratings for all issuers within the Adani complex.

A report by US shortseller Hindenburg Research in January last year, alleging wrongdoing, had eroded $150 billion in the value of shares in Adani Group companies and forced it to scale back some of its aggressive expansion plans.

However, a Supreme Court ruling that the group does not need more scrutiny, along with investments from Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding and US boutique investment firm GQG Partner have restored investor confidence.

In 2023, the Adani Group raised funds from various entities, including Qatar Investment Authority, TotalEnergies and GQG Partners.

In January, the group said it would invest Rs 62,400 crore in Maharashtra and Telangana as part of its seven trillion-rupee expenditure plan for the next decade.

"The infrastructure funds, eyeing long-term opportunities, are eager to invest in India, and Adani Group companies present an enticing avenue for equity investment," the report quoted a banker closely associated with the negotiations. "The investment infusion from New York-based fund GQG has played a pivotal role in bolstering confidence among global investors," the person added.

In 2023, Adani Group companies successfully raised capital through various domestic and international channels, including debt amounting to over Rs 84,000 crore. Additionally, stake sales to GQG Partners fetched approximately Rs 35,000 crore, while investments from the Qatar Investment Authority totaled around Rs 4,000 crore, and TotalEnergies contributed approximately Rs 2,500 crore. These transactions underscore the unwavering confidence exhibited by international investors.

Further buoying investor sentiment was the investment injection of $553 million by the US International Development Finance Corp towards a container terminal project in Sri Lanka, as highlighted by the banker.

Looking ahead, the Adani Group is poised to inaugurate its copper plant in Mundra next month and is strategically eyeing entry into the aluminum business to cater to escalating demand within India. Leveraging its integrated operations, the group intends to utilise copper and aluminum outputs for its transmission line and electricity distribution ventures, signalling a proactive approach toward meeting evolving market needs.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

