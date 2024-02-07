English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore for hyperscale data centre in Maharashtra

The infrastructure in key cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune will provide 20,000 direct and indirect jobs

Business Desk
Adani Group
Adani Group | Image:Facebook Photo
  • 2 min read
Adani Enterprises has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to set up a hyper-scale data centre infrastructure in the state, the company said on Wednesday.

As part of the project, the Adani Group will invest Rs 50,000 over the next 10 years which will also create 20,000 direct and indirect employment.

The 1 gigawatt (GW) hyper-scale data infrastructure will be established in key locations such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

The pact for the project was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

The data centre infrastructure will be powered by renewable energy, which will enhance the green energy infrastructure in Maharashtra, the apples-to-airport conglomerate said.

The Adani Group also intends to make deemed distribution investments to power the proposed 1 GW hyperscale data centre infrastructure, as per the statement.

In 2023, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited [AEML] served requirements of 38 per cent of Mumbai consumers' electricity requirements from renewable sources, with a target of 60 per cent by 2027.

Notably, the Maharashtra government is interested in promoting information technology-related infrastructure and services, and considers the proposed hyperscale project to be economically and socially beneficial to the state.

Mumbai has rapidly transformed from having a minimal share of renewable energy to becoming a global leader in clean energy adoption in just a few years, surpassing that of major global cities.

The company also signed four MoUs with the Telangana government for an investment of over Rs 12,400 crore at the World Economic Forum 2024. Adani Enterprises will invest over Rs 5,000 crore in a 100 MW data centre in the state that will be powered by renewable energy over 5-7 years.

This can provide direct and indirect employment to around 600 people, the company said.

In December, the Adani Group outlined its plans to spend Rs 7 lakh crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years, with an emphasis on green energy.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

