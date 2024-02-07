English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Adani Group to set up $1.2 billion copper manufacturing plant in Gujarat

The first phase of the copper complex is in the advanced stages of construction, and the plant is projected to be operational in 2024.

Business Desk
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani | Image:Gautam Adani
  • 2 min read
Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is in the process of constructing the world's largest single-location copper manufacturing plant in Mundra, Gujarat. Valued at $1.2 billion, the facility is expected to commence its initial phase by the end of March, with a full-scale capacity of 1 million tonnes by March 2029, according to media reports.

Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), is overseeing the development of a greenfield copper refinery project in two phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 0.5 million tonnes per annum, achieved financial closure through a syndicated club loan in June 2022.

The Adani Group aims to position itself as a global leader in the copper business by 2030, leveraging its strengths in resource trading, logistics, renewable power, and infrastructure. The move aligns with India's increasing focus on clean energy systems, electric vehicles, and associated applications, all of which drive the demand for copper.

Copper, crucial for technologies supporting the energy transition, is witnessing a surge in demand globally. Adani's investment in copper manufacturing is a response to India's growing copper needs, which have been largely met through imports due to domestic production limitations.

The country’s copper imports have seen a steady rise, reaching a record 181,000 tonnes in the fiscal year 2022-23, while exports hit a record low of 30,000 tonnes. The country's per capita copper consumption stands at approximately 0.6 kg, significantly lower than the global average of 3.2 kg.

The plant, under the Kutch Copper banner, will produce copper cathodes and rods, along with valuable byproducts such as gold, silver, selenium, platinum, sulphuric acid, and phosphoric acid.

The first phase of the copper complex is in the advanced stages of construction, and the plant is projected to be operational in 2024. Adani's entry into copper manufacturing coincides with efforts by other players like Vedanta Ltd to reopen a long-shuttered plant in Tamil Nadu.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

