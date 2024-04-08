Adani Group unit to establish EV charging stations for new MG dealerships

Advertisement

Adani’s focus on EV infra: A joint venture unit between the Adani Group and French energy behemoth TotalEnergies has announced plans to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at new MG dealerships, aiming to improve the charging infrastructure across India.

In a statement released on Monday, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), disclosed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with MG Motor India to fortify the EV charging network in the country.

As per the MOU terms, ATEL will deploy CC2 60 KW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships, augmenting the charging network and improving customer accessibility. The partnership will offer a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure. Additionally, a dedicated digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement via a dedicated mobile application

Adani-Total Gas Ltd, a city gas retailing venture of the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, currently retails compressed natural gas (CNG) to automobiles and supplies cooking gas to household kitchens in numerous cities across India. The company has diversified into the EV business, establishing chargers at CNG stations and other customer points.

ATEL boasts a network of 300+ charge points, comprising a mix of AC and DC chargers, located across various sectors such as highway pitstops, shopping malls, residential welfare associations (RWAs), workplaces, and fleet charging hubs. With a current installed capacity of around 6 MW and approximately 500 charge points under construction, ATEL is poised for further expansion.

MG Motor India, a subsidiary of Morris Garages, renowned for its sports cars and roadsters globally, operates a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity exceeding 100,000 vehicles.

Under the MG Charge initiative, MG Motor India aims to install 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days across residential communities and apartments nationwide, with 500 already operational. Moreover, MO has deployed a network of over 15,000 chargers, including home chargers, to establish a shared charging network in prominent residential areas, facilitating convenient vehicle charging for residents and visitors alike.

The collaboration between ATEL and MG aims to develop charging solutions and value-added services, contributing to India's evolving EV ecosystem by boosting the charging infrastructure. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of MG Motor India, highlighted the company's commitment to carbon neutrality, sustainability, and green mobility, expressing enthusiasm for the partnership's potential to accelerate EV adoption in India.

Suresh P Mangalani, CEO of ATOL, hailed the collaboration as a significant milestone in India's energy transition, highlighting its role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.

The partnership also aims to enhance customer experience with RFID solutions accessible to MG users at strategic locations within ATEL's public charging network, including airports. ATEL will provide RFID cards to MG through bulk purchase arrangements, featuring preferential discount offerings for MO users.

(With PTI inputs)