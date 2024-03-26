×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Adani Group unveils Adani Green Energy gallery at London's Science Museum

Adani Green is building the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, covering an area over five times larger than Paris.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Green Energy Gallery
Adani Green Energy Gallery | Image:Gautam Adani/X
Adani Green Energy Gallery: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, inaugurated The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the prestigious Science Museum in London. This gallery, a collaborative effort between the Adani Group and the Science Museum, promises to be a crucial public space for fostering understanding of sustainability, transformative technology, and climate science.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, expressed his pride in the partnership with the Science Museum, led by Sir Timothy Laurence and Sir Ian Blatchford, which made the gallery a reality. In his address during the inauguration ceremony, Adani stressed the importance of respecting both ancestral wisdom and future aspirations in the pursuit of sustainability.

"We are the bridge between generations," Adani stated. "It is our duty to take care of our planet, not only for this generation and the next, but also for generations to come."

Highlighting Adani Green Energy's role as a pioneer in the renewable energy sector in India, Adani outlined ambitious plans for the future. The company aims to build the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, with a generation capacity of 30 GW, covering an area over five times larger than Paris. Additionally, Adani Green Energy targets reaching 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030, a goal equivalent to providing clean energy to nearly every household in England.

The Energy Revolution Gallery at the Science Museum serves as a testament to the transformative potential of renewable energy. Adani described it as more than just a display of clean energy initiatives; it represents a paradigm shift in the global energy landscape.

"This gallery is special because it makes us think, dream, and wish for change," Adani remarked. "It shows us how our world, our economy, and our own lives can change for the better."

Adani Green Energy has 6,063 MW of operational solar power and an additional 10,564 MW under construction. The wind energy sector boasts 1,401 MW of operational capacity and 1,010 MW under construction, while the hybrid energy projects, combining solar and wind, demonstrate Adani Group's improved focus on the renewable energy sector.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

