Adani’s renewable investment: The Adani Group has announced an investment of approximately Rs 2.3 lakh crore by 2030. This ambitious initiative marks the country's most significant foray into renewable energy expansion and solar and wind manufacturing capacity.

Leading the charge is Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the country's largest renewable energy company, with plans to inject around Rs 1.5 lakh crore into scaling up solar and wind power generation capacity in Gujarat's Kutch region. The company aims to increase the capacity from the existing 2 GW to an unprecedented 30 GW. AGEL is also eyeing an additional investment of Rs 50,000 crore to develop 6-7 GW of similar projects nationwide.

Parallelly, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, is poised to invest close to Rs 30,000 crore in expanding solar cell and wind turbine manufacturing capacity at Mundra in Gujarat.

Vneet S Jaain, Managing Director of AGEL, revealed plans to achieve a remarkable 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with a substantial portion earmarked for Khavda, Gujarat, which is poised to become the world's largest renewable energy project.

The Adani Group's bold venture comes amidst adversity, including a short-seller attack. However, undeterred by challenges, the conglomerate remains committed to its rapid expansion plans and sustainability agenda.

With these unprecedented investments, the Adani Group is not only cementing its position as a leader in India's renewable energy sector but also contributing significantly to the nation's energy transition and environmental objectives.

With PTI Inputs