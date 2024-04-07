×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Adani Group Unveils Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore Investment Plan for Renewable Energy

Adani Group plans to inject around Rs 1.5 lakh crore into scaling up solar and wind power generation capacity in Gujarat's Kutch region.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Green
Adani Green | Image:Adani Green
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adani’s renewable investment:  The Adani Group has announced an investment of approximately Rs 2.3 lakh crore by 2030. This ambitious initiative marks the country's most significant foray into renewable energy expansion and solar and wind manufacturing capacity.

Leading the charge is Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the country's largest renewable energy company, with plans to inject around Rs 1.5 lakh crore into scaling up solar and wind power generation capacity in Gujarat's Kutch region. The company aims to increase the capacity from the existing 2 GW to an unprecedented 30 GW. AGEL is also eyeing an additional investment of Rs 50,000 crore to develop 6-7 GW of similar projects nationwide.

Advertisement

Parallelly, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, is poised to invest close to Rs 30,000 crore in expanding solar cell and wind turbine manufacturing capacity at Mundra in Gujarat.

Vneet S Jaain, Managing Director of AGEL, revealed plans to achieve a remarkable 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with a substantial portion earmarked for Khavda, Gujarat, which is poised to become the world's largest renewable energy project.

Advertisement

The Adani Group's bold venture comes amidst adversity, including a short-seller attack. However, undeterred by challenges, the conglomerate remains committed to its rapid expansion plans and sustainability agenda.

With these unprecedented investments, the Adani Group is not only cementing its position as a leader in India's renewable energy sector but also contributing significantly to the nation's energy transition and environmental objectives.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs

 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal are the candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee to fight in Lok Sabha elections.

Cong's Bengal Candidates

a few seconds ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

a minute ago
bengaluru

Dry Days in Delhi

3 minutes ago
Mumbai sees highest coworking rental growth

Co-working leasing rises

4 minutes ago
Jaganmohan reddy

Notice to Andhra CM

8 minutes ago
SEBI fines Arun Panchariya in GDR Manipulation Case

Sebi proposes changes

10 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

14 minutes ago
Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Lok Sabha List

14 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

17 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

18 minutes ago
Prabhu Deva

Prabhu With His Young Fan

18 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Should Step Aside If Congress Does Not Win: Prashant Kishor

Rahul Gandhi Should Step

18 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Archery Lesson

20 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh & Mizoram Assembly polls underway, take a quick glance at numbers involved

lok sabha dry days

23 minutes ago
mukhtar ansari poster

Mukhtar Ansari's Poster

23 minutes ago
Purana Mandir

Ramsay Brothers Top Films

24 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Boney On Arjun

25 minutes ago
Tata Steel job cut

Tata Steel FY24 sales

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  4. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo