Advertisement

Billionaire Gautam Adani-backed Adani Group reported a staggering 63.6 per cent year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), with the trailing twelve months (TTM) EBITDA hitting Rs 78,823 crore as of December 31, 2023. The sharp up move marks a remarkable 2.5-fold increase compared to FY21 EBITDA figures, highlighting the portfolio's sustained growth trajectory.

"The performance of the past 12 months reveals the strength of the Adani portfolio that can thrive under diverse external circumstances. With surging cashflows from consistently rising profits and conservative leveraging, the portfolio is well-poised to propel strategic investments on an unprecedented scale," Adani Group said in a press release.

Advertisement

Business-wise performance

Adani Enterprises (AEL)

Emerging infrastructure businesses such as the ANIL ecosystem and green energy-powered data centres have gained major traction, contributing 45 per cent of AEL's total EBITDA. Additionally, the commissioning of the 500 KTPA copper smelter signifies Adani's forward-looking approach to meet burgeoning industry demands.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL)

AGEL, a global leader in renewable energy, reported operational capacity reaching 9,029 MW, with ambitious plans to develop the world's largest renewable energy park, capable of powering millions of homes and generating thousands of jobs annually by 2030.

Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ)

APSEZ witnessed 23 per cent year-over-year growth in domestic cargo handled, achieving record volumes of 311 MT for the first nine months. Strategic initiatives such as the commissioning of the Dhamra LNG terminal and stake sale in Ennore port container terminal further bolster APSEZ's market position.

Adani Cements

With a 15 per cent capacity expansion and synergistic benefits from the Adani portfolio, Adani Cements reported a 90 per cent rise in operating margins, underscoring its operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions.

