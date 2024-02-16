Advertisement

Adani Group Vizhinjam port: The Kerala government has asked Adani Group to expedite the completion of the Vizhinjam project's second and third phases by a staggering 17 years for the release of funds. The Adani Group's dream international transshipment hub and seaport project had its second and third phases originally slated for completion by 2045. The phases, entailing an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, are now mandated to be finalised by 2028.

The state government's decision was announced on Friday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office affirming that the approval for signing the tripartite agreement, necessary for unlocking the allocated funds, is contingent upon the early completion of the subsequent phases of the project.

The demand comes as a condition for releasing the Viability Gap Fund allocated by the central government to Adani Vizhinjam Private Port Limited (AVPPL) for the port's construction.

Protests against project

The development unfolds amidst ongoing protests from local fishermen and communities residing in the Vizhinjam area, vehemently opposing the construction of the port by the Adani Group. The prolonged agitation, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, underscores the contentious nature of the project, with concerns over environmental impact and livelihood displacement fueling dissent.

Despite assurances from the state government regarding the port's minimal impact on coastal erosion and livelihoods, the fishermen's resistance persists, presenting a formidable challenge to the project's progression.

The Vizhinjam port project, conceptualised as a crucial infrastructural asset to bolster India's maritime trade, has encountered numerous hurdles since its inception. Originally initiated in December 2015 with an estimated cost of Rs 7,525 crore, the project has faced delays attributed to various factors, including natural calamities and logistical complexities.

In response to the escalating protests and logistical challenges, the state government has reiterated its commitment to the port's development, emphasising its strategic importance in bolstering regional connectivity and economic growth.

Despite the contentious backdrop, the project received its first cargo vessel in October 2023 when Zhen Hua from China took its maiden voyage to the coast of Kerala from the East China Sea with one quay crane and two yard cranes fabricated in China for the Vizhinjam international seaport.