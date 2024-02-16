Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Adani must expedite Vizhinjam project phases by 17 years for fund release: Kerala Govt

The Adani Group's dream international transshipment hub and seaport project had its second and third phases originally slated for completion by 2045

Business Desk
Vizhinjam port completion deadline
Vizhinjam port completion deadline | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adani Group Vizhinjam port: The Kerala government has asked Adani Group to expedite the completion of the Vizhinjam project's second and third phases by a staggering 17 years for the release of funds. The Adani Group's dream international transshipment hub and seaport project had its second and third phases originally slated for completion by 2045. The phases, entailing an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, are now mandated to be finalised by 2028.

The state government's decision was announced on Friday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office affirming that the approval for signing the tripartite agreement, necessary for unlocking the allocated funds, is contingent upon the early completion of the subsequent phases of the project.

Advertisement

The demand comes as a condition for releasing the Viability Gap Fund allocated by the central government to Adani Vizhinjam Private Port Limited (AVPPL) for the port's construction.

The state government's decision was announced on Friday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office affirming that the approval for signing the tripartite agreement, necessary for unlocking the allocated funds, is contingent upon the early completion of the subsequent phases of the project.

Advertisement

Protests against project

The development unfolds amidst ongoing protests from local fishermen and communities residing in the Vizhinjam area, vehemently opposing the construction of the port by the Adani Group. The prolonged agitation, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, underscores the contentious nature of the project, with concerns over environmental impact and livelihood displacement fueling dissent.

Advertisement

Despite assurances from the state government regarding the port's minimal impact on coastal erosion and livelihoods, the fishermen's resistance persists, presenting a formidable challenge to the project's progression.

The Vizhinjam port project, conceptualised as a crucial infrastructural asset to bolster India's maritime trade, has encountered numerous hurdles since its inception. Originally initiated in December 2015 with an estimated cost of Rs 7,525 crore, the project has faced delays attributed to various factors, including natural calamities and logistical complexities.

Advertisement

In response to the escalating protests and logistical challenges, the state government has reiterated its commitment to the port's development, emphasising its strategic importance in bolstering regional connectivity and economic growth.

Despite the contentious backdrop, the project received its first cargo vessel in October 2023 when Zhen Hua from China took its maiden voyage to the coast of Kerala from the East China Sea with one quay crane and two yard cranes fabricated in China for the Vizhinjam international seaport.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

14 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Fire breaks out inside 3-storey building near Mewar College in Ghaziabad

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Hyper-personalised Skincare Is All About Catering To Your Unique Needs

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget: Liquor To get Expensive in Bengaluru

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Vizhinjam Project: Kerala Govt gives ultimatum to Adani Group

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo