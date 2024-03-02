Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Adani to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh

The apples-to-airport group has already invested almost Rs 18,000 crore in the state and will continue investing in diverse sectors, said Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises at the Regional Industry Conclave here.

Pranav Adani, MD, Agro Oil and Gas at Adani Group
Pranav Adani, MD, Agro Oil and Gas at Adani Group | Image:Adani.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Adani group will invest about Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh in power plants, building Mahakaal Expressway, and setting up cement grinding units in coming years, a top group executive said on Friday.

The apples-to-airport group has already invested almost Rs 18,000 crore in the state and will continue investing in diverse sectors, said Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises at the Regional Industry Conclave here.

"Currently, our presence in Madhya Pradesh spans a wide range of sectors - from roads, cement, and natural resources to thermal power, renewable energy and power transmission," he said.

"Our faith in your (chief minister Mohan Yadav's) visionary leadership will see us investing close to Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

He, however, did not indicate a time frame for the investment.

Of this, the group will invest Rs 5,000 crore in building the Mahakaal Expressway from Ujjain to Bhopal, through Indore.

"We will also invest another Rs 5,000 crore to set up a 4-million-tonnes-per-annum clinker unit in Chorgadi and two cement grinding units, in Dewas and Bhopal, with a combined capacity of 8-million-tonnes-per-annum," he said.

It will invest Rs 4,600 crore to expand its presence in food processing, logistics, and agri-logistics, and defence manufacturing.

Its investment in fuel distribution, which includes city gas, LNG, EV, and biofuels, will exceed Rs 2,100 crore, the bulk of which will be used to strengthen CNG and piped cooking gas distribution network in Bhind, Burhanpur, Anuppur, Tikamgarh and Alirajpur in the state.

"We will invest close to Rs 30,000 crore to ramp up the power generation capacity at our Mahan Energen plant in Singrauli, from its current 1,200 megawatts to a massive 4,400 MW.

"We will also invest close to Rs 28,000 crore to set up 3,410 MW capacity pumped storage projects," he said.

The planned Rs 75,000 crore will generate over 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in a wide variety of industrial sectors across Madhya Pradesh.

Adani said Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country, and the future belongs to the state.

Looking at the range of supportive multi-sectoral policies, schemes, and reforms that the state government is now pushing forward, it is clear that the infinite potential of Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging into the light, he said.

Further, he added, "I see infinite possibilities for infinite growth - especially in energy and infrastructure - and the Adani Group is excited about investing in Madhya Pradesh." "I am delighted to announce that not only will the Adani Group continue investing in these diverse sectors but we will also more than double our investment in Madhya Pradesh, and contribute in our own humble way to the state's all-round development," he said, adding that the group has so far invested around Rs 18,000 crore in the state, which created almost 11,000 jobs. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 21:26 IST

