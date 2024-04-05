Advertisement

Adani Wilmar Q4 results: Adani Wilmar Ltd on Friday posted a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales volume for the fourth quarter However, total sales value witnessed a decline of 4 per cent year-on-year.

The company witnessed double-digit growth in both its edible oils and foods businesses during the quarter, driven by increased retail penetration, particularly focusing on underindexed markets. Strong demand during the festive occasion of Holi and the ongoing wedding season contributed to this growth. Adani Wilmar achieved its highest-ever volume during the quarter and continues to gain market share.

Advertisement

Sales performance by business segments (Image: Adani Wilmar/Exchange filing)

While the company saw strong double-digit growth in both edible oils and foods, a significant decline in the export business of animal feed affected the overall volume growth, leading to a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in Q4'24.

In the edible oils segment, branded sales grew at a faster pace of 15 per cent compared to the overall segment growth of 10 per cent year-on-year, marking the second consecutive year of faster growth in the branded portfolio. The company made significant improvements to its distribution infrastructure in the southern region and leveraged digitalisation to improve agility in dynamic pricing.

Advertisement

The Food & FMCG segment achieved a milestone of 1 million metric tons of sales in FY'24, nearly doubling its revenue to approximately Rs 4,700 crores in just two years. Despite the negative impacts of export restrictions, the segment's revenue grew strongly by 18 per cent year-on-year in Q4, driven by strong domestic sales.

Adani Wilmar also launched the "Kai Manam" campaign in the South, promoting the entire range of Fortune products, aiming to capitalise on strong market penetration and drive further growth.

Advertisement

The HORECA segment crossed Rs 400 crores in revenue in FY'24, achieving this feat within 1.5 years of setting up a dedicated distribution channel. The company remains committed to understanding regional consumer preferences and building connections through regional marketing campaigns.

The shares of Adani Wilmar ended 0.66 per cent lower at Rs 352.15 apiece on the NSE on Friday, April 5, 2024.