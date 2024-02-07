Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Adani Wilmar to distribute Jalebis in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a look at companies joining the pilgrim-wagon and be part of the historic event.

Business Desk
Adani Group Mulls Stake Divestment in Adani Wilmar Joint Venture
Adani Group Mulls Stake Divestment in Adani Wilmar Joint Venture | Image:Adani Wilmar, Gautam Adani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the name of Ram: Adani Wilmar, one of the largest Food and FMCG companies in India has unveiled plans to offer jalebis and traditional delicacies as part of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

Shedding light on the global significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will see dignitaries from India and abroad, the company will use  Fortune products to prepare the delicacies befitting the occasion, as per reports.

Fortune aims to distribute over 25,000 jalebis, shaped like the 'Bloom' which represents the Fortune logo for seven days, which is expected to enthrall customers during the festivities and pay homage to Lord Ram.

The company will also have a mega-bhog or religious offering for 5,000 people prepared with products under its umbrella brand, that has a range of oils, flour, rice and pulses as well as a ready-to-eat range.

As part of another fortnightly campaign, the Adani Group’s food arm will also introduce a pakoda platter at 10 local snack shops.

The temple is dedicated to Ram Lalla, the childlike form of the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Adani Wilmar joins the likes of several companies who have joined forces to enhance the experience of visitors and devotees ahead of the historic event, which is gaining global interest.

While Havells India deployed customised lighting in the temple premises to enhance the ambience of the structure, and create a divine experience for devotees.

On the other hand, OYO has launched 65 hotels and homestays for pilgrims and devotees visiting the sacred city.

Fintech platform Paytm also collaborated with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to provide. seamless mobile payment services in the city using different modes such as QR code, soundbox and card swiping machines.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

