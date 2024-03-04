Advertisement

The Reliance-Disney deal announced on February 28 is much well structured compared to the Zee-Sony merger, which was called off by the two media conglomerates in January this year.

Akash Mukherjee, Senior Partner at IC Universal Legal said the merger presents concerns in terms of their consolidated market share, and may result in a higher fees for subscribers in both segments.

Ahead of the Competition Commission of India scrutiny on the proposed merger between Disney and Reliance, Mukherjee said CCI will put conditions on the kind of regulation, especially for advertisement rates.

The opportunity is great for Disney which needed a joint venture partner after losing rights for HBO and the Indian Premier League, he added.

“The merger will help reach larger audiences, and will bring some level playing ground as Jio is available at nominal rates and Disney charges a subscription fee from its users.”

But recollecting from the go-ahead CCI gave to the Zee-Sony merger after some conditions pertaining to channel consolidation, Mukherjee said Disney and Reliance will also receive a similar nod.

The difference, he said between the two mergers - the now halted Zee and Sony merger and the underway Reliance and Disney merger is that the latter is “much more thought out.”

He also opined that Disney may eventually move away from the merger, and Reliance would take over.

“Reliance has the financial muscle, being in industry for a long time,” he noted, on the success of the merger.

The merger will lead to Netflix and Amazon getting way behind, and eventually a streaming giant like Netflix will have to diversify for growth.

Cricketing Rights

The Reliance Group's media merger with the Walt Disney Group, announced this week, brings together two media conglomerates who once competed for cricket rights.



Vishal Hegde, Founding Partner of Airavat Chambers who pecialises in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), civil and criminal matters said the merger will lead to a “sea change” in cricket streaming rights, which will not bode good news for viewers.



“The merger will mean that cricket streaming rights will majorly be vested with one particular entity for the major leagues/competition and the price fixing for watching these matches will be its prerogative and viewership will be at its disposal,” Hegde said.

Contextualising the pre-merger scenario, he said there was fierce and tough competition before, since both companies are competitors in the field.

As a matter of fact, Reliance had secured IPL streaming rights and some of the domestic league matches, which were earlier with Disney’s streaming arm, Disney+Hotstar.

In 2019, Star India became a subsidiary of Disney India after a $71.3 billion deal after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox.

More Playground

With the Zee-Sony merger no longer in force, things could become simpler for the Reliance-Disney merger, according to Vaibhav Choukse, Partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors.

The entity, which will have the Reliance Group holding 60 per cent of share - will likely bw helmed by Nita Ambani, who had stepped down from the board of Reliance Industries Limited.



“The approach taken by CCI in Zee-Sony merger could set a precedent for how other mergers in the same industry are evaluated,” Choukse said.



The sheer size of the Disney-Reliance merger could still attract significant scrutiny from the CCI, especially considering existing concerns about media concentration in India.



“The regulator would look at their combined market presence and the level of competition across the value chain of the broadcasting industry, comprising of content production, aggregation, broadcasting and content distribution.”



Comparing this to the Zee - Sony CCI Order, the regulator noted that the merged entity had a combined market share of 30-40 per cent in Hindi, 60-75 per cent in Marathi and 50 per cent in Bengali channels.



“If the market shares of the parties exceed 40-50 per cent in any market, CCI is likely to conduct a detailed investigation,” Choukse highlighted.

Choukse further pointed that CCI’s assessment would focus on if the two entities can increase the price of its advertisement slots, especially in TV segment and cricket streaming and television broadcasting.

“Parties would try to argue that TV channel distribution is heavily regulated by TRAI at both the wholesale and retail levels, with consumer interest at the centre of these regulations. Further, both DPOs and advertisers, being large corporates, have bargaining power, “ he anticipates.