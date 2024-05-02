Advertisement

Air India Thailand flights: Amid the increasing demand for Thailand flights, Air India has announced the second daily service (excluding Wednesdays) to Phuket, Thailand effective from the 1st of June, 2024. The new addition comes as an extension to Air India's existing daily flights connecting Delhi and Phuket, marking a flight expansion to Southeast Asian destinations.

The daily service to Phuket will provide passengers with a late-morning departure from Delhi. The timings aim to link travellers arriving from European countries with Thailand’s Phuket, catering to the evolving needs of both leisure and business travellers alike.

Starting June 1st, 2024, the new flights to Phuket will leave Delhi for Phuket every day except Wednesdays at 11:00 am, arriving at 5:15 pm.

Air India's flight flight to Phuket started in December 2023 with four weekly flights, which extended to a daily service by January 2024. Now, with the introduction of the second daily flight, Air India is set to double its flight frequency to Phuket to meet the escalating demand for the location.

With this flight schedule, Air India will be operating a total of 34 weekly flights between Delhi and Mumbai to Thailand. According to the official release, travellers can avail of these additional flights through various booking channels, including Air India's official website, mobile application, and authorised travel agencies.