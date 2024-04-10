Advertisement

Air India’s new flight: Air India has announced its plans to introduce a new non-stop service connecting Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) in Vietnam, commencing operations from June 1, 2024. The addition will improve connectivity between India and key destinations in Southeast Asia.

Using its Airbus A320neo aircraft configured with two classes, Air India will operate flights on the Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route five days a week, offering travellers options on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Advertisement

The flight will depart from Delhi at 1315 hrs and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 1955 hrs, with return flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 2055 hrs and arriving in Delhi at 0030 hrs.

The new route is set to improve Air India’s presence in Southeast Asia and cater to the increasing demand for travel between India and Vietnam. Additionally, the service will offer convenient one-stop connections to Vietnam via Delhi for passengers from the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. Notably, Air India already operates non-stop flights between India and several key points in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket (Thailand), and Yangon (Myanmar).

Advertisement

Vihaan.AI initiative

Following its reintegration into the Tata Group in January 2022, Air India is undergoing a wider transformation under the Vihaan.AI initiative to improve the overall customer experience. The first phase of this transformation, known as the "taxi phase," focused on addressing fundamental operational aspects, including the restoration of grounded aircraft, recruitment of talent across various functions, technological upgrades, and improvements in customer service initiatives.