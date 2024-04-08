×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Air India appoints Jayaraj Shanmugam as head of global airport operations

Shanmugam is slated to assume his role on April 15, 2024, and will report directly to Air India's Chief Operations Officer, Capt. Klaus Goersch.

Reported by: Business Desk
Jayaraj Shanmugam
Jayaraj Shanmugam | Image:Air India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Air India has appointed Jayaraj Shanmugam as the Head of Global Airport Operations. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a significant development for the airline as it continues its transformation journey under the new leadership.

Shanmugam is slated to assume his role on April 15, 2024, and will report directly to Air India's Chief Operations Officer, Capt. Klaus Goersch. His appointment comes with a wealth of experience garnered over a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years across the airline, airport, and telecom sectors.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Air India, Shanmugam served as the Chief Operating Officer at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where he played a key role in the successful operationalisation of the new Terminal 2. His expertise in driving operational excellence and enhancing customer experience has been widely recognized, having held key positions at renowned companies such as Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Jet Airways.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Capt. Goersch stressed that Shanmugam's track record of success and his ability to drive transformative change in airport operations. He expressed confidence that Shanmugam's leadership would play a crucial role in advancing Air India's Vihaan.AI transformation journey and elevating the airline's airport services to new heights.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Faf du Plessis with CSK players and staff

RCB skipper draws flak

a minute ago
Bengaluru rameshwaram cafe IED Blast

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

2 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

DK on his biggest regret

4 minutes ago
The Family Star

Dil Raju On Family Star

6 minutes ago
Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked.

Lok Sabha Elections

7 minutes ago
Randy Orton RKO to Speed

Orton gives RKO to Speed

7 minutes ago
TSMC Japan expansion

New grants for TSMC US

9 minutes ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

news

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
Rashmika shared a picture of Allu Arjun on her Instagram stories

Allu Arjun Birthday

16 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

news

21 minutes ago
Jayaraj Shanmugam

Air India'a appointment

28 minutes ago
EV Charging stations in India

New EV charging stations

33 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update

35 minutes ago
Emerging markets' copy

Asian currencies subdued

36 minutes ago
PV Sindhu

Sindhu Co. face challenge

39 minutes ago
Govinda

Govinda On Delay Claims

39 minutes ago
MNGL issues warning amid surge in fake calls

MNGL Issues Warning

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News5 hours ago

  3. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo