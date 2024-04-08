Advertisement

Air India has appointed Jayaraj Shanmugam as the Head of Global Airport Operations. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a significant development for the airline as it continues its transformation journey under the new leadership.

Shanmugam is slated to assume his role on April 15, 2024, and will report directly to Air India's Chief Operations Officer, Capt. Klaus Goersch. His appointment comes with a wealth of experience garnered over a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years across the airline, airport, and telecom sectors.

Prior to joining Air India, Shanmugam served as the Chief Operating Officer at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where he played a key role in the successful operationalisation of the new Terminal 2. His expertise in driving operational excellence and enhancing customer experience has been widely recognized, having held key positions at renowned companies such as Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Jet Airways.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Capt. Goersch stressed that Shanmugam's track record of success and his ability to drive transformative change in airport operations. He expressed confidence that Shanmugam's leadership would play a crucial role in advancing Air India's Vihaan.AI transformation journey and elevating the airline's airport services to new heights.

