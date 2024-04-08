Advertisement

Air India has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to propel Bengaluru as a leading aviation hub of southern India. The partnership reflects a shared vision to bolster air travel connectivity and elevate passenger experience over the next five years.

The agreement, which includes Tata Group airlines AIX and Vistara, marks a key milestone in the aviation industry. Together, Air India and BIAL are set to enhance international connectivity, streamline operational efficiency, and elevate passenger services at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Central to this initiative is the expansion of the Tata Group's presence at Bengaluru airport, which will be achieved through an augmented network and the establishment of a dedicated domestic lounge catering to premium and frequent travellers of Air India and Vistara. The move reflects the commitment of both entities to provide unparalleled service and convenience to passengers traversing through Southern India.

In addition to enhancing passenger amenities, Air India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to develop comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at Bengaluru airport. This strategic endeavour not only solidifies Air India's foothold in Bengaluru but also highlights its long-term commitment to meeting the escalating demand for direct long-haul routes originating from Southern India.

The establishment of MRO facilities is anticipated to invigorate the aviation ecosystem in Karnataka, with projections indicating the creation of over 1,200 new job opportunities for skilled individuals within the state.

Speaking on the alliance, stakeholders from both Air India and BIAL expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the collaboration. By leveraging their respective strengths and resources, the partners are poised to unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and excellence in aviation services.

“Airline-airport synergy is key to elevated customer experience and efficient operations, while Bengaluru is highly attractive as an origin and destination market as well as a connecting hub. We are therefore delighted to be strengthening our relationship with BIAL with a view to developing a greater presence at the airport, expanding air connectivity as well as building a major MRO centre This partnership agreement is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of Air India," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

“As the busiest airport in South India, BLR Airport is dedicated to strengthening its position as the primary international gateway in Southern and Central India. This collaboration aligns perfectly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's vision of developing Indian airports as hubs, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience. Given that over half of the international outbound travellers from Bengaluru and our catchment head to Europe, North America, Australia, and the Far East, our alliance with Air India represents a substantial leap towards this goal. We aim to capture a significant share of long-haul routes from BLR Airport over the next five years,” Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited said.

