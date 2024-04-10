×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Air India considers deputing narrow body pilots to Vistara amid pilot shortages

According to multiple sources, Air India is exploring the possibility of deputing these pilots to Vistara, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

Reported by: Business Desk
Air India and Vistara
Air India and Vistara | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vistara pilot shortages: Tata Group-owned Air India is contemplating sending a group of first officers proficient in operating narrow body A320 family planes to Vistara, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

According to multiple sources, Air India is exploring the possibility of deputing these pilots to Vistara, pending necessary regulatory approvals. Both Air India and Vistara declined to provide comments on the matter.

Sources close to the development disclosed that a select number of first officers with expertise in operating A320 family planes could potentially be deputed to Vistara. Initial estimations suggest that over 30 narrow body pilots may be considered for this deputation.

The move marks the first instance of Air India pilots being deputed to Vistara specifically for operating narrow body aircraft. Presently, Vistara has 24 pilots on deputation from Air India to operate its wide body Boeing 787 planes, comprising 16 commanders and eight first officers.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, recently grappled with operational disruptions, leading to a reduction in daily flights by 10 per cent. The decision was prompted by pilot-related issues, as the carrier faced challenges with roster management and crew availability.

With a staff strength of approximately 6,500, including 1,000 pilots and 2,500 cabin crew, Vistara is currently navigating through the process of merging with Air India. Despite recent operational challenges, Vistara remains focused on normalizing operations by May, as indicated by CEO Vinod Kannan.

To mitigate disruptions, Vistara has strategically deployed larger aircraft such as the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo on select domestic routes, facilitating the consolidation of flights and accommodating more passengers wherever feasible.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

