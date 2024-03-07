Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:41 IST
Air India deboards female passenger after dispute with cabin crew
A female business class passenger was asked to disembark an Air India flight bound for London at the Delhi airport this week following a dispute with cabin crew members.
The altercation occurred on flight AI 161 on March 5, involving a senior corporate executive, according to sources familiar with the matter.
An Air India spokesperson stated that a business class passenger was removed from the flight at the captain's discretion after a disagreement with crew members prior to departure.
"Flight AI 161 proceeded with a delay of approximately one hour following the passenger's removal. The individual, who had compelling reasons for travel, was accommodated on a subsequent flight after providing written assurance," the spokesperson explained.
Additional details regarding the incident were not immediately available.
According to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India denied boarding to 894 passengers in January, incurring expenses of approximately Rs 98 lakh for facilitation and compensation.
(With PTI inputs)
