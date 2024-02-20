Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Air India elevates passenger experience with Thales’ AVANT Up in-flight entertainment system

The airline will commence the upgrade and retrofit of its existing fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with the AVANT Up system in 2024 and continue through 2025.

Business Desk
Air India Thales partnership
Air India Thales partnership | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Air India Thales partnership: Tata Sons-owned Air India has announced its partnership with Thales to enhance its in-flight entertainment (IFE) offerings. The collaboration will see the deployment of Thales’ AVANT Up IFE system across 51 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in Air India’s commitment to delivering unparalleled passenger experiences.

The airline will commence the upgrade and retrofit of its existing fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with the state-of-the-art AVANT Up system, beginning in 2024 and continuing through 2025. Additionally, Air India will equip its 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2025, with the AVANT Up IFE system, ensuring that passengers across its fleet can enjoy the latest entertainment technologies.

Advertisement

AVANT Up boasts an array of advanced features designed to captivate passengers and provide them with a truly immersive entertainment experience. From interactive 3D maps to route-based programming, Thales’ Select User Interface (UI) enhances engagement and intuitiveness, allowing passengers to seamlessly navigate the extensive entertainment catalog.

One of the key highlights of Thales’ AVANT Up system is its Optiq 4K QLED HDR displays, which promise unparalleled picture quality for in-flight viewing. Equipped with in-screen USB-A and USB-C high-speed charging ports, Optiq also offers passengers the convenience of charging their devices while enjoying entertainment content. With two Bluetooth connections and built-in Wi-Fi, Optiq provides passengers with seamless connectivity options, enabling them to pair wireless headphones or other devices effortlessly.

Advertisement

"At Thales, we are very proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Air India. ​ We are committed to supporting the airline’s transformation by delivering state-of-the-art AVANT Up technologies that transcend the ordinary to offer Air India’s customers world-class inflight experiences celebrating the vibrant culture and colours of India." said Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President Avionics, Thales.

Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India at Thales, highlighted India's position as the fastest-growing aviation market and emphasised Thales' dedication to supporting Air India in providing superior customer experiences with advanced inflight entertainment solutions.

Advertisement

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, reiterated the airline's commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience. Dogra said that partnering with Thales for AVANT Up inflight entertainment systems aligns with Air India's transformation program, ensuring passengers enjoy a unique and cutting-edge onboard entertainment system. travel experience for its customers.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

10 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

11 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

11 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

11 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

11 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

11 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

12 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

12 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

12 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

17 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

18 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

18 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

19 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Ready to Pay This Much Fine You If You Block Ambulances in Gurugram

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. MNS-BJP Alliance: When Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar Met

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  3. Who Was Rituraj Singh, Made In Heaven Actor, Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest?

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. ‘I Am Being Mentally and Physically Harassed,’ Says R Bangla Reporter

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Paytm shares surge 5% to hit upper circuit again

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo