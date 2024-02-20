Advertisement

Air India Thales partnership: Tata Sons-owned Air India has announced its partnership with Thales to enhance its in-flight entertainment (IFE) offerings. The collaboration will see the deployment of Thales’ AVANT Up IFE system across 51 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in Air India’s commitment to delivering unparalleled passenger experiences.

The airline will commence the upgrade and retrofit of its existing fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with the state-of-the-art AVANT Up system, beginning in 2024 and continuing through 2025. Additionally, Air India will equip its 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2025, with the AVANT Up IFE system, ensuring that passengers across its fleet can enjoy the latest entertainment technologies.

AVANT Up boasts an array of advanced features designed to captivate passengers and provide them with a truly immersive entertainment experience. From interactive 3D maps to route-based programming, Thales’ Select User Interface (UI) enhances engagement and intuitiveness, allowing passengers to seamlessly navigate the extensive entertainment catalog.

One of the key highlights of Thales’ AVANT Up system is its Optiq 4K QLED HDR displays, which promise unparalleled picture quality for in-flight viewing. Equipped with in-screen USB-A and USB-C high-speed charging ports, Optiq also offers passengers the convenience of charging their devices while enjoying entertainment content. With two Bluetooth connections and built-in Wi-Fi, Optiq provides passengers with seamless connectivity options, enabling them to pair wireless headphones or other devices effortlessly.

"At Thales, we are very proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Air India. ​ We are committed to supporting the airline’s transformation by delivering state-of-the-art AVANT Up technologies that transcend the ordinary to offer Air India’s customers world-class inflight experiences celebrating the vibrant culture and colours of India." said Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President Avionics, Thales.

Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India at Thales, highlighted India's position as the fastest-growing aviation market and emphasised Thales' dedication to supporting Air India in providing superior customer experiences with advanced inflight entertainment solutions.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, reiterated the airline's commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience. Dogra said that partnering with Thales for AVANT Up inflight entertainment systems aligns with Air India's transformation program, ensuring passengers enjoy a unique and cutting-edge onboard entertainment system. travel experience for its customers.