Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Air India expands customer care reach with 5 new centres worldwide

Partnering with California-based Concentrix, Air India has established premium service centres in Mumbai, Cairo, and Kuala Lumpur.

Reported by: Business Desk
Air India safety violations
Air India customer service | Image:Air India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Air India customer service: Air India has launched five new contact centres worldwide. These centres, operational around the clock, aim to provide seamless assistance to Air India's customers across the globe.

Partnering with Concentrix, a renowned customer engagement firm headquartered in California, Air India has established premium service centres in Mumbai, Cairo, and Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, the airline has collaborated with iEnergizer to operate contact centres in Noida and Bengaluru, primarily catering to domestic inquiries.

Image: Air India


Recent developments include the introduction of a premium desk exclusively for Air India's esteemed Frequent Flyer members, business, and first-class guests. This personalized service is designed to elevate the travel experience for these segments of passengers, reflecting Air India's commitment to excellence.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, said, "The expansion of our contact centres underscores Air India's commitment to providing world-class assistance to our customers, positioning us as a leading global airline."

In tandem with the expansion of customer service facilities, Air India has invested in state-of-the-art technology infrastructure, including a new tech stack. This investment aims to streamline customer support operations, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness.

To further bolster customer service capabilities, Air India has implemented a comprehensive back-office insourcing strategy to manage emails, social media interactions, and chat support internally. A dedicated 24/7 grievance management desk ensures prompt resolution of customer queries and escalations.

The airline has also established a robust quality and training governance framework to uphold best-in-class standards and enhance employee skills. These initiatives underscore Air India's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

In addition to its enhanced customer care initiatives, Air India recently unveiled a redesigned website and introduced AI.g, the airline industry's first Generative AI chatbot. This innovative chatbot, accessible via the website and WhatsApp, offers seamless support across a wide range of travel-related topics.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Whatsapp logo