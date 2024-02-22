Advertisement

Air India Express Mumbai Kozhikode flights: Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India and part of the Tata Group, has announced the commencement of direct flights between Kozhikode and Mumbai. The new daily service aims to enhance connectivity between these two key cities, catering to the growing demand for air travel in the region.

The daily direct Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Mumbai is scheduled to take off at 1:10 am and land at 2:50 am. Conversely, the Air India Express flight will take off from Mumbai at 10:50 pm and land in Kozhikode at 12:40 am the following day.

Kozhikode, being the largest base for Air India Express' international operations with 101 weekly flights, holds strategic importance for the airline. With this new route, passengers from Kozhikode will now have direct access to Mumbai, India's financial capital, opening up a plethora of travel opportunities.

The direct flight service will not only benefit passengers travelling between Kozhikode and Mumbai but will also facilitate seamless connectivity to several domestic and international destinations. Kozhikode serves as a gateway to the Malabar region of Kerala and is witnessing rapid urban development, making it an attractive destination for both business and leisure travelers.

RS Parameswaran, CEO of Air India Express, said, "We are delighted to introduce direct flights between Kozhikode and Mumbai. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing convenient and efficient air travel options to our passengers. With Mumbai being a key business and tourist hub, we believe this route will significantly contribute to the growth of air travel in the region."

Air India Express currently operates 112 weekly flights from Mumbai, connecting the city to various domestic and international destinations. The addition of Kozhikode to its network further strengthens the airline's presence in the region and enhances its connectivity offerings.

Passengers flying with Air India Express can expect a comfortable and personalised travel experience, with amenities such as Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seating, and the innovative in-flight entertainment hub, AirFlix. The airline also offers exclusive loyalty benefits, providing passengers with a unique blend of Indian hospitality and modern amenities.