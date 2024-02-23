Advertisement

Tata Group-backed Air India has introduced a captivating blend of safety instructions and cultural immersion with its latest inflight safety video titled 'Safety Mudras.'

Crafted in collaboration with industry luminaries Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan, and Bharatbala, the Safety Mudras video is set to revolutionise how passengers engage with safety protocols while celebrating India's rich tapestry of classical and folk dance forms.

Advertisement

Drawing on centuries-old traditions of storytelling and instruction through dance, Air India's innovative approach integrates eight distinct dance forms, including Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar, and Giddha. Each dance form elegantly communicates specific safety instructions, ensuring passengers receive vital information in a culturally immersive manner.

“As a flagbearer of the country and a longstanding patron of Indian art and culture, Air India is delighted to present a work of art that is designed to deliver essential safety instructions while showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity to travellers around the world. Our guests will find this inflight safety video to be more immersive and informative, and a warm welcome to India from the moment they step onboard,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India.

Advertisement

The mesmerising soundtrack, composed by Grammy Award-winning musician Shankar Mahadevan, further enhances the cultural experience, inviting passengers to embark on a harmonious journey through India's diverse dance traditions.

The ambitious project, which unfolded over a six-month period, involved extensive travel to capture the essence of India's cultural heritage through breathtaking visuals spanning the length and breadth of the country.

Advertisement

Initially available on Air India's state-of-the-art A350 aircraft, equipped with advanced inflight entertainment screens, the Safety Mudras video is poised to elevate the inflight safety experience for passengers. With plans for gradual deployment across Air India's entire fleet, the airline is setting a new standard for safety communication while showcasing India's rich cultural legacy to a global audience.

Air India's innovative initiative underscores its commitment to excellence in passenger experience and highlights the potential for cultural integration to enhance safety communications in the aviation industry. As travellers increasingly seek meaningful and immersive experiences, Air India's Safety Mudras video stands out as a testament to the airline's vision and creativity in delivering both safety and cultural enrichment to its passengers.

