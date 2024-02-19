Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Air India picks Thales' AVANT Up in-flight entertainment system

The transformative initiative will involve the upgrade and retrofitting of Air India's existing fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with Thales' AVANT Up system

Business Desk
Thales AVANT Up in-flight entertainment system
Thales AVANT Up in-flight entertainment system | Image:Thales
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Air India, backed by Tata Group, has announced its partnership with Thales, a global leader in aerospace technologies. The collaboration will see the implementation of Thales' cutting-edge AVANT Up in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution across Air India's fleet.

The transformative initiative will involve the upgrade and retrofitting of Air India's existing fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with Thales' AVANT Up system. The process is scheduled to commence in 2024 and is expected to extend through 2025. Furthermore, Thales will outfit Air India's 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, slated for delivery in 2025, with the AVANT Up IFE system.

Advertisement

Expressing enthusiasm for this partnership, Thales stressed its commitment to supporting Air India's journey towards redefining the passenger entertainment experience. Leveraging Thales' AVANT Up, Air India aims to deliver engaging and memorable experiences to its passengers, setting new standards in customer satisfaction.

Key features of the AVANT Up system include its ability to integrate a wide range of services and applications, including an interactive 3D map and immersive route-based programming. Thales' Select User Interface (UI) enhances passenger engagement by providing an intuitive user experience, allowing guests to seamlessly navigate through an extensive catalog of entertainment options.

Advertisement

A notable highlight of Thales' AVANT Up is its Optiq technology, boasting 4K QLED HDR displays designed to offer unparalleled picture quality in-flight. These displays feature in-screen USB-A and USB-C high-speed charging ports, catering to the modern traveler's need to stay connected.

Moreover, Optiq stands out as the only display equipped with two Bluetooth connections and built-in WiFi capabilities. Passengers can effortlessly pair their wireless headphones or other devices with the display while simultaneously charging their phones and laptops, ensuring they arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Advertisement

The adoption of Thales' AVANT Up underscores Air India's commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction and maintaining its position as a premier airline in the global aviation landscape. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering exceptional in-flight experiences that resonate with today's discerning travelers.
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

3 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

5 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

9 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navalny's Wife Vows to Continue Late Husband's Work

    World16 minutes ago

  2. UFC: Mark Zuckerberg could not stand the site of Volk getting beat

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Balrampur Chini announces Rs 2000 cr capex in India's first industrial

    Economy News22 minutes ago

  4. MSRTC to Run Mumbai-Pune Shivneri Buses on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Tata Companies to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo