Advertisement

Air India, backed by Tata Group, has announced its partnership with Thales, a global leader in aerospace technologies. The collaboration will see the implementation of Thales' cutting-edge AVANT Up in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution across Air India's fleet.

The transformative initiative will involve the upgrade and retrofitting of Air India's existing fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with Thales' AVANT Up system. The process is scheduled to commence in 2024 and is expected to extend through 2025. Furthermore, Thales will outfit Air India's 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, slated for delivery in 2025, with the AVANT Up IFE system.

Advertisement

Expressing enthusiasm for this partnership, Thales stressed its commitment to supporting Air India's journey towards redefining the passenger entertainment experience. Leveraging Thales' AVANT Up, Air India aims to deliver engaging and memorable experiences to its passengers, setting new standards in customer satisfaction.

Key features of the AVANT Up system include its ability to integrate a wide range of services and applications, including an interactive 3D map and immersive route-based programming. Thales' Select User Interface (UI) enhances passenger engagement by providing an intuitive user experience, allowing guests to seamlessly navigate through an extensive catalog of entertainment options.

Advertisement

A notable highlight of Thales' AVANT Up is its Optiq technology, boasting 4K QLED HDR displays designed to offer unparalleled picture quality in-flight. These displays feature in-screen USB-A and USB-C high-speed charging ports, catering to the modern traveler's need to stay connected.

Moreover, Optiq stands out as the only display equipped with two Bluetooth connections and built-in WiFi capabilities. Passengers can effortlessly pair their wireless headphones or other devices with the display while simultaneously charging their phones and laptops, ensuring they arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Advertisement

The adoption of Thales' AVANT Up underscores Air India's commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction and maintaining its position as a premier airline in the global aviation landscape. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering exceptional in-flight experiences that resonate with today's discerning travelers.

