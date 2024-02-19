Air India,TAS Ltd to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka 

Advertisement

Tata Group Investment: The Karnataka government on February 19 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Group of Companies for investments worth Rs 2,300 crore.

The investment by Air India and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will create employment opportunities for 1,650 individuals, as per media reports.

According to the MoU signed at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Air India intends to set up a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, designating Bengaluru as the hub in South India, MB Patil, Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka, confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The project entails an investment of around Rs 1,300 crore, with direct employment generation for 1,200 individuals.

According to a study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the hub creation is expected to increase passenger traffic by 8 million passengers per annum (MPPA), translating into direct and indirect employment opportunities for 25,000 - 26,000 people due to enhanced business activity, support staff, and increased tourism in Karnataka, the MoU stated, citing media reports.

New Projects

TASL is set to launch three projects with a total investment of Rs 1,030 crore. These include a passenger to freighter aircraft conversion facility for Rs 420 crore, gun manufacturing facility worth Rs 310 crore, and aerospace & defence research and development in Karnataka at Rs 300 crore.

The projects are expected to generate direct employment for 450 people.

TASL's plan for the gun manufacturing facility involves sourcing over 50 per cent of its 13,000 parts from Karnataka, providing employment opportunities for 2,000-3,000 people through 300-350 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Patil confirmed through a retweet on X.