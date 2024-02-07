Advertisement

Airbus India: The French aerospace firm Airbus on Thursday inked contracts with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components.

Rémi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India and Southeast Asia, said, “The company will double total value of procurement from India to $1.5 billion. We see a good demand of orders from India in coming years.”

As part of the contract, TASL and Mahindra Aerostructures will produce metallic detail parts, components and assemblies for Airbus' A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes, according to an Airbus statement.

The two companies are already among more than 100 India-based suppliers that provide components and engineering and digital services for various Airbus programmes, it said.

Image credit: Airbus

“Airbus has made ‘Make in India’ front and centre of its strategy in the country. Our ambition is not only to support the growth of the Indian commercial fleet but also to grow the complete aerospace ecosystem here – and that includes developing and strengthening manufacturing and engineering capabilities from our Indian partners,” said Maillard.

Tata Advanced Systems and Mahindra Aerostructures have contributed to Airbus’ aircraft programmes, and the latest contracts increase cooperation between them, he added.

Image credit: Airbus

For Airbus, India is a strategic resource hub where the company is expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, maintanance repair, and operations (MRO) support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital, the company said.

Currently, the company’s procurement of components and services stands at about $750 million annually and the latest round of contracts will add significantly to this, it said.

Airbus’ efforts to mature the wider national aerospace ecosystem includes the building of a Final Assembly Line for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara under an industrial contract with TASL as well as training commercial pilots and maintenance crew, it added.



(With PTI Inputs)



