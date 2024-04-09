×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Airfares surge 20-25% amid Vistara woes, high travel demand

The turmoil within the aviation sector is exacerbated by Vistara's recent decision to reduce its flight operations by 10 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
Aviation
The turmoil within the aviation sector is exacerbated by Vistara's recent decision to reduce its flight operations by 10% | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
As the summer travel season approaches, travellers in India can expect to dig deeper into their pockets for domestic flights, with airfares rising by 20-25 per cent due to a combination of challenges faced by Vistara and robust air travel demand, industry experts said.

The turmoil within the aviation sector is exacerbated by Vistara's recent decision to reduce its flight operations by 10 per cent, resulting in the cancellation of 25-30 flights daily. The move comes amid broader challenges in the industry, including the bankruptcy of Go First and the grounding of over 70 planes by IndiGo due to engine issues.

An analysis by travel portal ixigo revealed a surge in spot fares on various routes during the April 1-7 period compared to the previous month. For instance, one-way spot fares for Delhi-Bengaluru flights surged by 39 per cent, while Delhi-Srinagar flights saw a 30 per cent increase.

Bharatt Malik, Senior VP of Air and Hotel Business at Yatra Online, noted that Vistara's flight reductions have directly impacted ticket prices on major domestic routes, leading to a substantial surge in fares across key routes such as Delhi-Goa and Delhi-Kochi.

The surge in airfares can also be attributed to rising fuel costs and heightened demand for summer travel. With Vistara operating more than 300 flights daily during the ongoing summer schedule, the reduction in flight operations is expected to have a major impact on the overall industry dynamics.

While the surge in airfares may cause inconvenience to travellers, some experts expect a stabilisation in fares in the coming weeks as flight schedules normalise. However, the impact on travellers, particularly on trunk routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bengaluru, is expected to be substantial, potentially leading to a shift towards rail travel for shorter distances.

Despite the challenges, popular domestic destinations such as Ladakh, Manali, and Goa have witnessed a surge in demand, resulting in a 20 per cent uptick in prices for flights to these destinations.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

