Airlines are gearing up for a robust summer schedule, with an uptick in both domestic and international flights compared to the previous year. Starting March 31, carriers will collectively operate 24,275 weekly domestic flights, marking a nearly 6 per cent increase from the corresponding period last year.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), this surge in operations represents a 2.30 per cent rise from the ongoing winter schedule, which ends on March 30. IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara are set to lead the expansion, while SpiceJet will slightly reduce its departures during this period.

The summer schedule will witness Indian carriers connecting 37 countries, including prominent destinations like the US, the UK, Maldives, and more. International flights will operate from 27 domestic airports, facilitating seamless global connectivity for passengers.

Despite challenges in the aviation sector, including supply chain disruptions and engine issues leading to aircraft groundings, airlines remain optimistic about meeting the growing demand for air travel. Akasa Air, scheduled to commence international operations on March 28, is expected to further enhance connectivity, pending regulatory approvals.

In addition to increasing flight frequencies, airlines are also expanding their network to include new airports. The introduction of airports like Azamgarh, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot underlines the industry's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and accessibility.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, will lead the pack with a major increase in weekly flights, followed by Air India and Vistara, reflecting their confidence in the market's potential. Meanwhile, SpiceJet's strategic adjustments in flight operations aim to optimize efficiency amidst evolving market dynamics.

In terms of international operations, Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara are set to ramp up their services, catering to growing passenger demand and expanding their global footprint. However, challenges persist, as evidenced by SpiceJet's reduction in international flights, highlighting the need for prudent operational management.

(With PTI inputs)

