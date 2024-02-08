Advertisement

Airtel Business partners with Adani Energy: Airtel Business, the business-to-business (B2B) arm of Bharti Airtel, has announced a strategic partnership with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) to deploy and power over 20 million smart meters. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency of electricity consumption across multiple states in India.

Airtel Business will leverage its extensive nationwide communications network to provide reliable and secure connectivity for all smart meter deployments by AESL. The smart metering solutions, driven by cutting-edge technologies such as NB-IoT, 4G, and 2G, aim to ensure real-time connectivity and seamless data transfer between smart meters and headend applications.

Advertisement

The collaboration extends beyond connectivity, incorporating Airtel's advanced IoT platform, 'Airtel IoT Hub.' This platform will empower customers with enhanced control over their energy consumption, offering real-time insights, diagnostic capabilities, and advanced analytics for smart meter tracking and monitoring.

Adani Energy Solutions has secured orders for over 20 million smart meters from power utilities in states including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand. The deployment of these smart meters is expected to streamline and accurately record electricity consumption, fostering more efficient energy management.

Advertisement

The initiative signifies the convergence of the telecom and energy sectors, showcasing the potential for innovative collaborations to drive advancements in smart infrastructure and sustainable energy practices.