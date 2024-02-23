Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Airtel Digital TV, Culver Max to launch India’s first anime entertainment channel

Anime Booth is poised to transform the anime landscape in India by offering a linear service available in Hindi.

Business Desk
Airtel building | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A new era of anime viewing is on the horizon in India as Bharti Airtel, the country’s second largest telecom services provider, partnered with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CMEPL) to launch Anime Booth, the country’s pioneering anime entertainment channel.

Anime Booth is poised to transform the anime landscape in India by offering a linear service available in Hindi. The channel promises uninterrupted access to a plethora of anime content, delivering an immersive and ad-free experience tailored to cater to the fervent fan base of anime enthusiasts across the nation.

Accessible through Airtel's DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, Anime Booth comes with a pocket-friendly subscription cost of just Rs 1.8 per day. The affordability factor ensures that users can indulge in their favourite anime series without any interruptions.

The channel is set to feature an extensive library of anime series, with new additions regularly enhancing the viewing experience for subscribers. Commitment to providing fresh and diverse content exemplifies the collaborative efforts of CMEPL and Airtel in meeting the evolving preferences of their vast subscriber base.

The introduction of Anime Booth underscores Airtel's dedication to innovation and diversification in its content offerings, aiming to capture the growing demand for anime content among Indian audiences. The strategic partnership with CMEPL further solidifies Airtel's position as a leading provider of entertainment solutions in the country.

"We are thrilled to unveil the introduction of Anime Booth, marking a ground-breaking collaboration with Sony and reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and captivating content to our valued customers. Anime Booth signifies a revolutionary advancement in anime viewing within India, offering an exclusive, ad-free platform that underscores our dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience," said Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Airtel Digital TV.

"In a world where creativity is limitless and entertainment rapidly evolves through innovation, Anime has captured a global audience and is witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity in India. To cater to this escalating demand, we are introducing 'Anime Booth' in collaboration with Airtel, with the aim of transforming and elevating the anime viewing experience for India's enthusiastic fan community,” said Leena Lele Dutta, business head – Sony YAY.
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:59 IST

