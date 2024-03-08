×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Airtel expands network footprint in Wayanad, Kozhikode districts

Under the project, Airtel has intensified its network across 48 towns and 293 villages, catering to a population base of 17.8 lakhs.

Reported by: Business Desk
Airtel Africa
Bharti Airtel | Image:Getty Images
Bharti Airtel, the country’s second largest telecommunications service provider, has expanded its reach in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, the company said in a stock exchange filing. The initiative falls under the ambit of Airtel's broader rural enhancement project, aimed at bolstering connectivity across the nation.

Under the project, Airtel has intensified its network across 48 towns and 293 villages, catering to a population base of 17.8 lakhs. The deployment of additional sites in key areas is poised to enhance the customer experience, offering seamless voice and data connectivity.

Residents in districts of Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Quilandy, Vadakara, Mananthavady, Sulthanbathery, and Vythiri within Wayanad and Kozhikode districts stand to directly benefit from this network expansion. The move is anticipated to provide uninterrupted access to high-speed connectivity, thereby facilitating work, study, and entertainment activities for customers residing in rural and smaller towns, Airtel said.

This year alone, the company has doubled down on its efforts, dedicating additional capital expenditure to enhance connectivity across various platforms including 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber optics.

On a national scale, Airtel's rural enhancement project is poised to transform connectivity across 60,000 villages by 2024. Kerala, being a key focus market for the company, is set to witness a major augmentation in network coverage, spanning 1600 villages and 355 towns.

The rural enhancement project spans all 14 districts of Kerala, with the overarching goal of bolstering network capacity and extending services to rural and previously unconnected regions. The integration of fresh fibre capacity is expected to cater to the burgeoning demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Airtel's network now blankets all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, encompassing highways, tourist destinations, and trade centres. Notably, popular tourist destinations including hill stations and beaches across the state will benefit from enhanced network coverage. Even remote locations such as hill stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are now equipped with robust Airtel connectivity, enhancing the overall user experience.

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

